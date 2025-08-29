X!

President Karis to German minister: Estonia backs your country's lead in EU defense

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul's official visit to Estonia, Thursday, August 28, 2025.
Germany continues to play a key role in beefing up European defense capabilities and in supporting Ukraine in the ongoing invasion by Russia, President Alar Karis said.

The president made his remarks at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was on an official visit to Estonia on Thursday. The pair focused at their meeting in Kadriorg on bilateral relations, strengthening European security and defense capability, and continued support for Ukraine.

"We support Germany's role and growing example in increasing Europe's defense capability," President Karis said.

"European countries must stay on the course of strengthening defense capability," he told the German Foreign Minister. "Estonia will raise its defense spending to five percent of GDP next year, and I call on all allies to achieve the level agreed at the Hague summit. Germany is a role model here – I welcome your determination to increase defense investments," the president went on via a press release.

President Karis also praised Germany's role in supporting Ukraine and stressed the need to further pressure Russia to end its aggression, including through sanctions. "Ukraine needs strong security guarantees. Together with our allies, we are ready to contribute to this also with our own forces."

President Karis thanked Germany for its significant contribution to NATO's deterrence and defense activities in the Baltic states.

Germany regularly participates in Baltic air policing, is deploying its army brigade to Lithuania, and is leading NATO naval activities in the Baltic Sea.

The Estonian head of state also pointed out that Germany is Estonia's fourth-largest export partner and confirmed the possibilities of deepening cooperation especially in the defense industry sector. "Germany is a very important economic partner for us, and we see opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry and in providing aid to Ukraine," noted President Karis.

The EU must lead the discussion on the use of Russia's frozen state assets for the benefit of Ukraine and continue with the development of the 19th sanctions package to reduce Russia's revenues from the energy sector, Karis added.

Estonian foreign minister: We will continue pressuring Russia to negotiate

Wadephul also met with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna while in Tallinn, in a panel discussion and press conference at the foreign ministry in Tallinn.

Again, Russia's aggression against Ukraine, strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense posture, and advancing bilateral relations between Estonia and Germany were on the table.

"Estonia and Germany share a multifaceted and strong relationship, and today's visit is a good confirmation of that. We are allies in NATO, cooperate closely in the EU and in several regional initiatives. Through participation in the air policing mission in Ämari and troops stationed in Lithuania, Germany directly secures peace and security in our region," Minister Tsahkna said.

Tsahkna noted that in recent months diplomatic efforts have been made to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, with Germany maintaining a key role in maintaining European and transatlantic unity.

"Unfortunately, Russia's ongoing attacks against Ukraine prove that it has not abandoned its goal of destroying Ukraine and rearranging the security order in Europe to suit its own interests," Tsahkna added,

"Above all, this means strong military support for Ukraine and economic pressure on Russia. Swift progress with the EU's 19th sanctions package and the use of Russia's frozen assets are key in this regard," he continued.

According to the Foreign Minister, Russia remains the most serious and long-term security threat to the entire NATO alliance.
Tsahkna said that successfully addressing threats to the alliance requires close transatlantic cooperation and a stronger European defense posture, noting that Germany's recent principled decisions to boost defense investments enhance not only its own security but also that of all NATO.

The German Foreign Minister also spoke at the conference of Estonian foreign missions' heads at the ministry.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

