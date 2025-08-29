Tallinn hosts 'Table of Memory' event to honor Ukrainian defenders this Friday

On Friday, August 29, Tallinn will host a "Table of Memory" event to commemorate those who have fallen while defending Ukraine.

Those who attend will be able to light candles, share memories and stories about fallen defenders of Ukraine as a way of honoring those who have given their lives in the fight for freedom

The event is part of an international initiative organized by the Hrabar Foundation and is timed to coincide with a special date: August 29 is the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. The Estonian part of the campaign, in Tallinn, is coordinated by the non-profit charity Ukraina Nimel.

"It is important to us that the names of Ukrainians and their allies are heard in Tallinn. Memory is about community and unity. It is very important to create these kinds of spaces of remembrance to show the relatives of the deceased, and the whole world, that we remember the price of independence. And how high it is," said coordinator Viktoria Moiseenko.

Danita Kimberg, who is also involved in organizing the event, said that behind every story is an ordinary person who once loved, had friends, and dreamed. According to Kimberg, supporting the culture of remembrance is a unique way of saying, "You are not forgotten," "We remember," and "We are grateful."

An empty table will be reserved in memory of the fallen defenders, along with a sunflower, which symbolizes light. The evening will also include real stories about fallen soldiers in Ukraine and songs dedicated to them.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Borsch&Varenyk (Endla tänav 56)

More information about the event is available here.

---

