X!

Tallinn hosts 'Table of Memory' event to honor Ukrainian defenders this Friday

News
'Table of Memory.'
'Table of Memory.' Source: Private collection
News

On Friday, August 29, Tallinn will host a "Table of Memory" event to commemorate those who have fallen while defending Ukraine.

Those who attend will be able to light candles, share memories and stories about fallen defenders of Ukraine as a way of honoring those who have given their lives in the fight for freedom

The event is part of an international initiative organized by the Hrabar Foundation and is timed to coincide with a special date: August 29 is the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. The Estonian part of the campaign, in Tallinn, is coordinated by the non-profit charity Ukraina Nimel.

"It is important to us that the names of Ukrainians and their allies are heard in Tallinn. Memory is about community and unity. It is very important to create these kinds of spaces of remembrance to show the relatives of the deceased, and the whole world, that we remember the price of independence. And how high it is," said coordinator Viktoria Moiseenko.

Danita Kimberg, who is also involved in organizing the event, said that behind every story is an ordinary person who once loved, had friends, and dreamed. According to Kimberg, supporting the culture of remembrance is a unique way of saying, "You are not forgotten," "We remember," and "We are grateful."

An empty table will be reserved in memory of the fallen defenders, along with a sunflower, which symbolizes light. The evening will also include real stories about fallen soldiers in Ukraine and songs dedicated to them.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Borsch&Varenyk (Endla tänav 56)

More information about the event is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Viktor Solts, Michael Cole

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:41

Lihtsad uudised 29. augustil

14:06

Colonel: Instead of peace talks we are seeing peak attacks from Russia

14:01

Estonian pork supply to feel ASF impact in six months, says chamber

13:18

Street homelessness in Tallinn falls, but some still turn down city services

12:44

Retail trade volume rise in Estonia slowed to 1 percent on year to July

12:35

Tallinn hosts 'Table of Memory' event to honor Ukrainian defenders this Friday

11:42

Greens to run local elections lists in smaller and bigger municipalities alike

10:44

Hunting adviser: African swine fever spreading north in Estonia

10:09

Economist: Too soon to be talking about a turnaround in the Estonian economy

09:36

Dealers: Car tax scrapping may lead to more uncertainty

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data

28.08

Fifth Estonian volunteer soldier dies in Ukraine

28.08

28,500 pigs to be culled after ASF detected at Estonia's largest pig farm

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

28.08

Students may not be interested in using AI developed with state participation

28.08

Estonia to buy up to five regional trains for Rail Baltica

28.08

Prime minister pledges continued cuts despite €800 million budget surplus

28.08

St. Mary's Cathedral in Tallinn to shine brightly thanks to newly-restored roof

28.08

'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo