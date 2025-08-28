Estonia launches 2-year project to train Ukrainian police leaders

The Estonian Police launched a two-year project this week to train Ukrainian officers, support the development of the rule of law and increase trust in the police in Ukraine.

The scheme will see the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) train senior- and mid-level Ukrainian police leaders from the National Police Headquarters, patrol police, and police academies.

The project runs from 2025 to 2027, during which six study groups from Ukraine will visit Estonia.

The first 14-member group of police officers visited Tartu this week. During their week-long trip, they will receive an overview of how the Estonian police were reestablished in the 1990s, management reforms and organizational culture, amongst other things.

Kristi Mäe, PPA deputy director general, said the Ukrainians are very interested in Estonia's experience of developing its police force from the restoration of independence to today.

"The beginnings of the Estonian and Ukrainian police are similar, as we both had to rebuild our police after the collapse of Soviet rule. In Estonia, we have carried out management reforms and strive to provide the best possible security for our people, and Ukraine has the same goals," she said.

Estonian and Ukrainian police officers participating in the two-year project met with the Estonian and Latvian government ministers in Tartu on August 27, 2025.. Source: ESTDEV

Mäe said this is the second training project with the Ukrainian police and the first received "very positive" feedback. "We know they greatly appreciate the content of the training, and it was Ukraine's initiative to repeat it," she added.

The training program also supports Ukraine's integration with the European Union.

"In a democratic country, the police must be strong and independent, and this requires modern management. As a result of the project, Ukraine's internal security sector will develop, police management culture will be renewed, and cooperation with other law enforcement agencies will improve," she said.

Mäe said other areas that are emphasized are gender equality – each study group includes women leaders, and digital transformation.

The PPA trained 34 Ukrainian police leaders in the first project between 2023-2025.

Both were funded by the Estonian Center for International Development, an Estonian state agency.

