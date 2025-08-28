X!

Estonia launches 2-year project to train Ukrainian police leaders

News
Estonian and Ukrainian police officers participating in the two-year project to develop the Ukrainian police.
Estonian and Ukrainian police officers participating in the two-year project to develop the Ukrainian police. Source: ESTDEV
News

The Estonian Police launched a two-year project this week to train Ukrainian officers, support the development of the rule of law and increase trust in the police in Ukraine.

The scheme will see the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) train senior- and mid-level Ukrainian police leaders from the National Police Headquarters, patrol police, and police academies.

The project runs from 2025 to 2027, during which six study groups from Ukraine will visit Estonia.

The first 14-member group of police officers visited Tartu this week. During their week-long trip, they will receive an overview of how the Estonian police were reestablished in the 1990s, management reforms and organizational culture, amongst other things.

Kristi Mäe, PPA deputy director general, said the Ukrainians are very interested in Estonia's experience of developing its police force from the restoration of independence to today.

"The beginnings of the Estonian and Ukrainian police are similar, as we both had to rebuild our police after the collapse of Soviet rule. In Estonia, we have carried out management reforms and strive to provide the best possible security for our people, and Ukraine has the same goals," she said.

Estonian and Ukrainian police officers participating in the two-year project met with the Estonian and Latvian government ministers in Tartu on August 27, 2025.. Source: ESTDEV

Mäe said this is the second training project with the Ukrainian police and the first received "very positive" feedback. "We know they greatly appreciate the content of the training, and it was Ukraine's initiative to repeat it," she added.

The training program also supports Ukraine's integration with the European Union.

"In a democratic country, the police must be strong and independent, and this requires modern management. As a result of the project, Ukraine's internal security sector will develop, police management culture will be renewed, and cooperation with other law enforcement agencies will improve," she said.

Mäe said other areas that are emphasized are gender equality – each study group includes women leaders, and digital transformation.

The PPA trained 34 Ukrainian police leaders in the first project between 2023-2025.

Both were funded by the Estonian Center for International Development, an Estonian state agency.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Aparaaditehas culture festival taking place in Tartu this weekend

17:56

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

17:50

'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital Updated

17:31

Gallery: Setomaa villages create unique flower carpets for traditional holiday

17:21

Gallery: Tallinn park hosts hundreds for all-ages Olympic Day

16:57

Tallinn–Viimsi bus extended to Vimka Ski Center from September 1

16:46

Statistics Estonia chief apologizes for salary data errors

16:19

New pest spreading in Estonia a danger to birch forests

15:58

Estonia launches 2-year project to train Ukrainian police leaders

15:56

Mart Seim to skip weightlifting world champs due to illness

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

27.08

Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

07:40

Scientist: Ministry's proposals for boosting birth rate sensible

27.08

Bank of Estonia expert: Cause for concern over Estonia's fiscal situation

27.08

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo