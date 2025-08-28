Gallery: US Republican senators discuss security issues with Estonian president

U.S. Republican senators, including Senate Republican Leader John Thune, visited Estonia on Wednesday and met with President Alar Karis to discuss regional security.

Senators John Thune, Jim Banks, John Curtis, David McCormick, Bernie Moreno, and Jon Husted are in Europe to meet with NATO's European allies.

Their meeting with Karis focused on security issues, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and strengthening transatlantic relations, a press release from the President's Office said.

The Estonian president thanked the senators for the U.S.' long-standing support. He said Estonia greatly values the United States' global leadership role and remains a steadfast ally in the defense of freedom and security.

Karis also highlighted the importance of the U.S. military presence in Estonia and the steps taken so far to strengthen European security.

Pleasure to welcome #US Senators in #Estonia as part of their #NATO visit. Had an open & warm discussion on security, #Ukraine & the need to contain Russia. Deeply grateful for US friendship & support – together our #NATO family will be stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/Hgoto3QCab — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) August 28, 2025

"Transatlantic relations are critically important for ensuring Europe's security. It is very important that the American flag is visible in Europe – this gives confidence to allies and serves as a powerful deterrent against Russian aggression," the president said.

The U.S. is carrying out a defense review and may withdraw some of its forces in the coming years. The U.S. has several hundred troops stationed in Estonia.

He also highlighted Estonia's commitment to raising defense spending. Next year, it is estimated to be 5.4 percent of GDP.

Karis also explained that Estonia sees Russia's "imperialist aims" in its invasion of Ukraine.

"If Russia cannot be contained and pushed back, it may look for new opportunities to pursue its imperialist ambitions in our region or beyond. Their long-term goal is to reshape the world order and its principles – this must not be allowed. We must work together to put pressure also on those who enable Russia to wage war," said Karis.

