MPs: Estonia loses a 'good friend' with US Senator Lindsey Graham's death

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on Saturday, was a "good" and "steadfast" friend of Estonia, and his unexpected death is a loss for regional security, Estonia's politicians have said.

Graham, a Republican and close ally of US President Donald Trump, died at the age of 71 on Saturday evening following "a brief and sudden illness," his office said.

The politician, elected to the Senate in 2002, was one of Washington's most influential voices on foreign policy and had just returned from a working visit to Kyiv.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) sent condolences to Graham's family and loved ones from the government.

"Lindsey Graham was a good friend of Estonia and a strong supporter of the values and principles we share. His commitment to freedom and security will be remembered," he wrote on social media.

On behalf of the Government of Estonia, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Senator Lindsey Graham.@LindseyGrahamSC was a good friend of Estonia and a strong supporter of the values and principles we share. His commitment to freedom and… — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) July 12, 2026

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Estonia will remember the senator as a "steadfast friend, a strong supporter of NATO's eastern flank, and an unwavering advocate for Ukraine."

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham.



Estonia will remember him as a steadfast friend, a strong supporter of NATO's eastern flank, and an unwavering advocate for Ukraine. My thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and the American people. — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) July 12, 2026

Estonia's Ambassador to the USA Kristjan Prikk shared a photo of himself with Graham, and said meetings were "full of substance and energy."

"Few U.S. Senators I've met were as passionate about the Transatlantic Alliance and about making sure adversaries paid a price as Lindsey Graham was," he wrote on X.

Few U.S. Senators I've met were as passionate about the Transatlantic Alliance and about making sure adversaries paid a price as @LindseyGrahamSC was.

He visited Estonia several times. Every meeting with him was full of substance and energy.

Rest in peace, Senator Graham. pic.twitter.com/qAWB3Zwrrz — Kristjan Prikk (@kprikk) July 12, 2026

Estonian MP Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) told ERR: "We have lost one of our good friends at the highest level of U.S. politics."

"Lindsey Graham was certainly one of those people in the Senate who was a very strong supporter of Ukraine, whose stance towards Russia was very close to ours, and who also understood how important ensuring the security of NATO's eastern flank countries, and specifically Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, is for the United States," he continued.

MP Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

This story was updated to add a comment from Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

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