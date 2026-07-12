X!

MPs: Estonia loses a 'good friend' with US Senator Lindsey Graham's death

News
{{1783850280000 | amCalendar}}
Lindsey Graham.
Lindsey Graham. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS
News

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on Saturday, was a "good" and "steadfast" friend of Estonia, and his unexpected death is a loss for regional security, Estonia's politicians have said.

Graham, a Republican and close ally of US President Donald Trump, died at the age of 71 on Saturday evening following "a brief and sudden illness," his office said.

The politician, elected to the Senate in 2002, was one of Washington's most influential voices on foreign policy and had just returned from a working visit to Kyiv.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) sent condolences to Graham's family and loved ones from the government.

"Lindsey Graham was a good friend of Estonia and a strong supporter of the values and principles we share. His commitment to freedom and security will be remembered," he wrote on social media.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Estonia will remember the senator as a "steadfast friend, a strong supporter of NATO's eastern flank, and an unwavering advocate for Ukraine."

Estonia's Ambassador to the USA Kristjan Prikk shared a photo of himself with Graham, and said meetings were "full of substance and energy."

"Few U.S. Senators I've met were as passionate about the Transatlantic Alliance and about making sure adversaries paid a price as Lindsey Graham was," he wrote on X.

Estonian MP Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) told ERR: "We have lost one of our good friends at the highest level of U.S. politics."

"Lindsey Graham was certainly one of those people in the Senate who was a very strong supporter of Ukraine, whose stance towards Russia was very close to ours, and who also understood how important ensuring the security of NATO's eastern flank countries, and specifically Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, is for the United States," he continued.

MP Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

This story was updated to add a comment from Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:40

Store chain restricts drain cleaner sales to minors

08:56

Estonia introduces new salary transparency requirements

08:26

Nearly 100,000 people visited Tallinn Maritime Days this year

07:55

Weather ruins strawberry harvest for many growers

07:09

MPs: Estonia loses a 'good friend' with US Senator Lindsey Graham's death Updated

12.07

Airport tramline on schedule to reopen on August 1 after test run

12.07

Reform and Eesti 200 recieve lowest party donations in Q2

12.07

Producers do not plan to stop selling cage-free eggs anytime soon

12.07

Russian disinformation surge may be connected to upcoming Baltic elections

11.07

Estonia falls just short against Ireland in European golf team final

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.07

Defense Intelligence: Russia may face air force fuel problems after Ukrainian strikes

12.07

Airport tramline on schedule to reopen on August 1 after test run

10.07

Pedestrian killed after Tallinn tram driver used phone on duty

07:09

MPs: Estonia loses a 'good friend' with US Senator Lindsey Graham's death Updated

12.07

Russian disinformation surge may be connected to upcoming Baltic elections

12.07

Producers do not plan to stop selling cage-free eggs anytime soon

11.07

3 minors assaulted by adults in Pärnu, criminal investigation launched

09.07

Estonian government approves extending temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees

11.07

Estonia joins other 2 Baltic states in protest over Russian airspace claims

11.07

Estonia's 'Night Fairies' help keep Beach Grind festival-goers safe

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo