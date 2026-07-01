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Gallery: Alar Karis hosts Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs on Ruhnu

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Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkēvičs meets with Estonian President Alar Karis on the island of Ruhnu, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
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President Alar Karis welcomed Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs to the Estonian island of Ruhnu on Wednesday, starting a two-day visit.

The visit, at President Karis's invitation, began at Ruhnu Harbor and focuses on cooperation in security, defense, cyber and education.

The visit started Wednesday at Ruhnu Harbor, where President Karis officially welcomed the Latvian head of state; the visit focuses on the two countries' strong cooperation in security, defense, cybersecurity, business, connectivity and education. Karis called the venue "symbolic" – Ruhnu, area around 12 square kilometers and actually closer to the Latvian mainland than the Estonian – stating the "Baltic Sea has never been a border between Estonia and Latvia, but a link connecting us."

The two presidents also held a joint press conference, with discussions covering European security, strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities, steadfast support for Ukraine, transatlantic relations, and Nordic-Baltic regional cooperation ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara next week.

"Estonia and Latvia are good neighbors, close friends and reliable allies. We are united by shared values, a long history of cooperation and the understanding that we are strongest when we act together. That is how we can keep our people safe and stand up for freedom and democracy," President Karis said ahead of the meeting.

Continuing his visit to Estonia, on day two Latvia's president will meet Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) in Tallinn. Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Economics Minister Viktors Valainis and a business delegation of nearly 40 members are accompanying President Rinkēvičs.

The presidents will also open the Latvian-Estonian Business Forum at the newly refurbished National Library of Estonia, focusing on expanding strategic cooperation, and will present the Livonia Award, traditionally awarded to one Estonian and one Latvian company for promoting cross-border economic development and the business environment.

Rinkēvičs will also visit the HK Unicorn Squad office, where founder Taavi Kotka will introduce the educational initiative and its Kuri Kotkas drone program, and will lay a wreath at the War of Independence Victory Column in Freedom Square in Tallinn.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

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