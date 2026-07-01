SDE proposes justice chancellor run for president

SDE claims Madise could get enough support to be elected by the Riigikogu in the presidential election in September, avoiding a more drawn out process.

The party's deputy chair, Tanel Kiik, told ERR the party's leadership — i.e. its leader, Lauri Läänemets, its deputy chairs and its secretary general — discussed various presidential candidates on Monday. While SDE has two MEPs, Sven Mikser and Marina Kaljurand, both of whom would be strong candidates too, Kiik said that when it comes to a non-partisan candidate capable of winning broad cross-party support, Madise is the clear frontrunner.

"Based on my own conversations, as well as discussions other members of our party leadership have had with representatives of other parliamentary parties, it appears that Ülle Madise has the potential to secure the two-thirds majority needed to be elected already in parliament. But naturally, that depends above all on her own willingness to run," Kiik said.

Kiik said his party has discussed Madise's potential candidacy with every parliamentary party except the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), which is at the opposite end of the political spectrum from SDE and in any case has already put forward former party chair Mart Helme to run for president. SDE has also held discussions with the currently relatively large group of independent MPs, Kiik said.

"EKRE has firmly lined up behind Mart Helme, but based on the feedback we've received from the other parties and independent MPs, none of them has ruled out Ülle Madise. On the contrary, they are willing to discuss her candidacy and have generally responded positively," Kiik went on.

Tanel Kiik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

A presidential candidate needs the backing of at least 68 MPs in the 101-seat chamber to get elected by the Riigikogu, meaning cross-party support is needed, including between coalition and opposition parties. If voting draws a blank, the process moves to a regional electoral college, which convenes in Tallinn.

Candidates must be nominated before the end of August, and current incumbent Alar Karis recently declared he would not be seeking a second term.

Ahead of the autumn's events, Kiik said two things are now crucial: First, Madise must decide for herself whether she wants the job and would be willing to stand as a candidate. Second, the political parties need time to assess the situation within their Riigikogu factions and governing bodies. "Though I have not seen any party put forward a stronger candidate," Kiik added.

As to whether anyone had already approached Madise on the matter, Kiik said he personally had not, but knew that contact had been sought. "Naturally, she still has some time to decide, since the deadline for nominating presidential candidates falls around August 20–24. But it would obviously be preferable to have clarity somewhat earlier, both for politicians and for the public."

Kiik also shed light on why he believes Ülle Madise would make a good head of state: "It is important that the president be a well-educated person — someone who enjoys broad support and is not merely the candidate of the coalition or the candidate of the opposition, but someone acceptable to different political forces. Through her work as Chancellor of Justice, and previously as the president's legal adviser, she has demonstrated that she is a balanced and dignified person who upholds both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution. She embodies the values expected of a head of state."

In an interview given to Maaleht just before Midsummer, Madise said, when asked about a potential bid, that she hoped Alar Karis would receive enough support to continue as president. It was on Victory Day, June 23, that Karis announced that he would not be seeking a second term, ending months of speculation on his plans and dramatically shifting the political landscape.

Madise, 51, was appointed Chancellor of Justice in 2015. At the end of 2021, she was reappointed to a second seven-year term, which runs to March 2029.

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