Eesti 200 leader: We support Ülle Madise presidential bid

The coalition Eesti 200 party is willing to back Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise as its candidate for president at this fall's election, party leader Kristina Kallas said.

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE) leadership, via one of its deputy chairs, MP Tanel Kiik, on Wednesday proposed Madise, who has been justice chancellor for over a decade, run for office. Madise herself later said she has not given her consent to run.

Kallas, who is also education minister, told ERR her party had "discussed this among ourselves extensively. I personally haven't spoken directly with Ülle Madise, but we've been in contact with various political parties on her. People who have spoken with Madise, plus some acquaintances of ours who I've asked to approach her, have been involved in those discussions. We would surely back her as president. I think she would be a very good president for Estonia under the current circumstances and at this particular time."

Madise enjoys broad support among politicians and could potentially secure enough votes to be elected president at the Riigikogu, Kallas said, echoing the line taken by Kiik on Wednesday.

"I think she would certainly have support among the unaffiliated MPs as well," Kallas added.

Kristina Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

At the same time, the first step is to establish whether Madise herself is willing to be a candidate, Kallas stressed. "First of all, we need to be certain that Ülle Madise is prepared to run, because that's the most critical issue," Kallas said.

Madise: I have not consented to anyone nominating me

Madise herself has said she has not given her consent to run, in the aftermath of the SDE proposal made Wednesday.

"I thank everyone who has expressed support for me, but I have not given my consent to anyone for my candidacy. As Chancellor of Justice, I remain impartial and will continue my work based on that principle," Madise said.

Kiik had said Wednesday Madise "could well have the potential to secure the two-thirds majority needed to be elected at the Riigikogu," though conceded at the time this required Madise's consent to be nominated. Kiik added SDE has discussed her candidacy with all elected parties save for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). As well as being at the opposite pole of the political spectrum to SDE, EKRE is running its founder and former leader, Mart Helme, for president.

Getting a president elected at the Riigikogu when the process starts in September would avoid a more drawn out process, but with 68 or more votes required at the 101-seat Riigikogu, this necessitates cross-party support from both coalition and opposition MPs. There are currently 18 independent MPs at the Riigikogu, so these make up a significant force as both Kallas and Kiik noted.

The deadline for candidate nomination is August 24.

Alar Karis awaits the result of the second ballot, August 31, 2021. He was elected with 72 votes in favor at the 101-seat chamber. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Background:

Current incumbent Alar Karis indicated during the Midsummer break that he will not be seeking a second term.

The Riigikogu is set to elect Estonia's next president starting Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Before they can even run and after giving their consent to be nominated, a presidential candidate's nomination needs the support of at least one-fifth of the Riigikogu (21 MPs). Candidates must be natural-born Estonian citizens aged 40 or over. Active-duty members of the armed forces and anyone who has already served two consecutive presidential terms are not eligible to run. If the Riigikogu fails to elect a president after three ballots, the process moves to a regional electoral college, which convenes in Tallinn. If that too draws a blank, the process moves back to the Riigiikogu, with its Council of Elders having the final say. In 2016, Kersti Kaljulaid was elected head of state by the Council of Elders, consisting of the speaker, their two deputies, and the heads of each elected party's Riigikogu faction. In 2021, Alar Karis ran unopposed and got the necessary majority at the second Riigikogu ballot.

Key dates for 2026:

August 21–24: Nomination of candidates;

September 2: First round of voting at the Riigikogu;

September 3: Second and third rounds of voting at the Riigikogu, where necessary.

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