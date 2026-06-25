X!

Analysts: Finding a popular presidential candidate will not be easy

News
Ballots being counted at the first round of the 2021 presidential election.
Ballots being counted at the first round of the 2021 presidential election. Source: Erik Peinar, Chancellery of the Riigikogu
News

Finding a presidential candidate with enough support to be elected in the Riigikogu this September will not be an easy task, analysts have said, after Alar Karis announced he would not seek a second term earlier this week.

Karis' successor will be elected by members of the Riigikogu, not directly by the public.

The candidate will need to win 68 votes of a possible 101. Even if the governing coalition and former coalition partner Social Democrats agree on a common candidate, they would still fall short.

Sociologist Juhan Kivirähk said politicians lack consensus on what qualifications the next president should have.

"The question is: what are we looking for? Are we looking for an expert in constitutional law? Then the president could be [justice chancellor] Ülle Madise or [lawyer] Jüri Raidla, who was born on the same day as I was. If we are looking for a leading representative in foreign policy, then we should turn to [diplomats] Jüri Luik or Jonatan Vseviov," Kivirähk said.

Juhan Kivirähk Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Kivirähk added that psychologist Mati Heidmets could, as president, promote issues concerning society. There is no shortage of strong candidates, but not all of them are likely to be acceptable to everyone.

Tarmo Jüristo, head of the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SALK), said the parliamentary election campaign is also making reaching consensus more difficult.

"The general tug-of-war and attempts by parties to score points against each other in the parliamentary election campaign affect the presidential election process and its course one way or another. It would be nice if they didn't. Unfortunately, in practical political life, these things are not separate," he said.

Jüristo said it is difficult to know how the 15 unaffiliated MPs in the Riigikogu will vote.

"That is one very big unknown—exactly which way all those votes currently sitting under the window will go, because it is likely to become important," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Tarmo Jüristo Source: ERR

Analysts said the president is more likely than not to remain unelected in parliament. The outcome in the electoral college is difficult to predict. For example, there was a serious confrontation in 2006, when the candidates were Arnold Rüütel and Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

"That was when the liberal and conservative camps faced off, and before the electoral college convened, no one knew what the outcome would be. In the end, Toomas Hendrik Ilves was elected," Kivirähk recalled.

Karis said on Tuesday that he would not run. Art Johanson, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues, believes that if parliament fails to elect a president, politicians could ask him to stand again.

"If it goes to the electoral college, then the situation will probably become a bit more heated, and that's when negotiations may begin. But for now, there are still two months left," Johanson said.

Alar Karis at the Estonian Defense League's Victory Day parade in Rapla on June 23, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

He said no candidate is likely to build the level of support that Alar Karis has within the next two months.

"If it happens that a very unpopular candidate is elected, then the parties that push that person through will certainly also lose support in the polls. In that sense, this is definitely going to be a major test for the parties," Johanson said.

The first round of the presidential election will take place on September 2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Reform Party has no immediate plan to swap out chairman despite ratings slump

16:50

Art expert: This year's Venice Biennale marks AI's first major breakthrough

16:01

Estonia's top court limits claims for child support overpayments

15:35

Director: Estonian Center for Defense Investments unprepared for wartime operations

14:50

Ministry wants better rules for short‑term apartment rentals

14:15

Lost ID cards become invalid after handing them to the police

13:24

Estonia considers expanding coverage for weight-management drug

12:51

Head of German defense industry federation: We are really scaling up production

12:29

Early mental healthcare to receive nearly €280,000 boost

11:54

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar drafted by NBA's Atlanta Hawks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.06

Police to relax speed camera fine threshold

24.06

Saaremaa's largest Midsummer celebration was turned into a paid event

24.06

Tourists fill Tallinn's Old Town as locals head out of city

15.11

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

23.06

Tartu's Shooters nightclub to close after 14 years

08:56

Fatal three-car collision in Valga County injures three Updated

24.06

Midsummer Eve proved busy for police and rescue services

24.06

'Culture continues in a new place': How Estonians celebrate jaanipäev far from home

11:54

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar drafted by NBA's Atlanta Hawks

22.06

Estonian universities add programs and change admissions rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo