Center Party chair says SDE rushed justice chancellor presidential proposal

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE) rushed into proposing Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise as a presidential candidate, Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart said.

Kõlvart made his remarks after SDE on Wednesday, via deputy chair and MP Tanel Kiik, put Madise forward as a candidate.

Kõlvart said in a social media post that this was political point scoring and that Madise should first be given the chance to give her consent to run.

"Chasing political points is particularly inappropriate when the aim is to find a neutral, non-partisan candidate. Different political forces should be working to find common ground," Kõlvart wrote.

He said Madise is a highly respected person and that several parties have discussed her as a possible presidential candidate in recent weeks. However, he said everyone had previously shown respect by waiting to see whether she would agree to take part in the process.

Ülle Madise. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Instead, he said a situation has now been created where the public is encouraged to form an opinion about a possible candidate who has not agreed to run.

Kõlvart also compared the situation to March, when diplomat Riina Kionka was brought into media discussion despite not expressing any wish to run for president. He said this created an uncomfortable situation where the public began criticizing someone who had never wanted to be a candidate.

The Center Party is also in opposition, but with at least 68 votes needed in the 101-seat Riigikogu to elect a president, cross-floor support is required from opposition, coalition and independent MPs alike.

Following the SDE announcement, both coalition parties, Eesti 200 and Reform, have indicated that Madise, who has been Justice Chancellor since 2015, would receive their support.

Õnne Pillak. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Reform Party Riigikogu faction leader Õnne Pillak said she thinks Madise "would undoubtedly be a very strong and promising candidate" who "has carried out her work impartially, fairly and with great dedication," and is "an intelligent and well educated" person who enjoys broad public support and respect. She added that there would likely also be strong backing for her within the Reform Party.

However, Pillak also noted that Madise should first be asked whether she is willing to stand.

"We should also hear from her whether she is willing to stand. I hope she thinks positively about it," Pillak said, noting that SDE had only floated her name and not officially nominated the Justice Chancellor.

Madise herself has said that she has not given her consent to run, which is a necessary prerequisite ahead of the formal candidate nomination process, taking place August 21–24. The election process itself starts at the Riigikogu on September 2.

Current President Alar Karis has said he will not run for a second term.

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