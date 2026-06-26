X!

Justice chancellor urges better prison suicide prevention after inmate deaths

News
Tallinn Prison.
Tallinn Prison. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

After recent deaths exposed gaps in the system, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise called for stronger suicide prevention in prisons, urging more humane contact and monitoring.

Madise reiterated her long-standing recommendation that prisons establish safe calming rooms and use tear-resistant bedsheets as part of safer institutional design in detention facilities.

She pointed to an internal analysis of one prison suicide that determined that a newly arrived suicidal inmate placed in a locked cell was left too isolated by staff.

International detention standards, the justice chancellor noted, call for people in solitary confinement to be offered at least two hours a day of meaningful interaction.

"That contact should be direct, without physical barriers (i.e. not through a food hatch), allowing for humane, empathetic interaction," she emphasized.

Madise also urged prisons and prison medical staff to reassess how they regularly monitor suicidal inmates and those in solitary confinement, saying mroe consistent attention and meaningful interaction "could help detect [warning signs] and prevent the gravest outcomes."

An internal prison audit cited by the chancellor of justice found guards did not always conduct hourly rounds consistently or thoroughly. In one case, a person in a video-monitored cell was found dead several hours later.

In a 12-month period beginning September 2024, Estonian prisons recorded five deaths, including three deaths by suicide and two linked to health conditions.

In an additional case, a detainee transported to prison property by police for a sobriety hold was found dead inside the police bus upon arrival.

Resources and support available

If you find yourself in crisis, are having suicidal thoughts or are otherwise struggling, help is available.

In case of emergency, call 112.

On-call psychiatric care can also be reached by phone 24/7 in Tallinn at +372 617 2650, in Tartu at +372 731 8764 and in Pärnu at +372 447 3281.

The Eluliin emotional support hotline is open daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Estonian (+372 655 8088) and in Russian (+372 655 5688).

Another emotional support hotline is available every day from 10 a.m. to midnight in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 123.

The Ohvriabi victim support hotline is available 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 006.

The child helpline is also open 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 111.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Aili Vahtla

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

Estonian MoD official: Ukraine's long‑range strikes force hard choices for Russia

16:03

Dozens of churches in Estonia need new roofs, but state support covers only a few

15:19

Justice chancellor urges better prison suicide prevention after inmate deaths

14:53

Gallery: Estonian designer turns museum space into immersive 'LIVING/ROOM'

14:31

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: What is Europe's grand strategy at the end of Pax Americana?

14:20

Estonian in Paris says heat wave has pushed France into crisis

13:38

Tartu city bus, bikeshare fares go up July 1

13:04

27 authors earn this year's top lending payout

12:26

Rare Estonian-made gramophones on display at Järva County museum

11:55

Many Estonian schools struggle to organize swimming lessons

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.06

Police to relax speed camera fine threshold

25.06

Estonia's top court limits claims for child support overpayments

25.06

Ministry wants better rules for short‑term apartment rentals

25.06

Lost ID cards become invalid after handing them to the police

09:13

Estonians registering SUVs as motorhomes to access lower vehicle registration fee

25.06

Soloist: National opera keeping Estonian singers abroad from performing at home

24.06

Tourists fill Tallinn's Old Town as locals head out of city for midsummer

09:56

Hogweed remains most problematic in Tallinn

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

25.06

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar drafted by NBA's Atlanta Hawks

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo