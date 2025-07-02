Yoga helps relax but walking pens a source of stress in Tallinn Prison

A December inspection by the Office of the Chancellor of Justice at Tallinn Prison revealed that two-thirds of inmates' sleep disturbances are linked to the guards' frequent patrol rounds.

Interaction between guards and inmates at Tallinn Prison has increased significantly. "Prison officers are now using elements of dynamic security much more than before. Guards are making greater efforts to be present in the living units in order to better get to know the inmates and build stronger relationships with them," the inspection report states.

The changes go beyond communication. Inmates have received more comfortable furnishings and tools that make daily life easier. "More comfortable furniture, such as sofas, has been brought into the shared spaces of the prison units and the selection of sports and recreational equipment has been expanded. Inmates and detainees noted the importance of now being able to use a microwave and electric kettle, which have been installed in the living units, to heat food," the summary reads.

To support mental health, the prison has introduced yoga classes as well as mindfulness and relaxation exercises. "The prison is trying to diversify recreational and mental health-supporting activities. Inmates and detainees have shown strong interest in offerings such as yoga sessions and workshops on mindfulness and calming techniques," the report notes.

To further support mental well-being, the chancellor of justice recommends considering the creation of a dedicated mental health unit: "It would be worth evaluating whether a mental health unit could be established for these individuals — one with an environment and team tailored to their needs and where they could engage in meaningful activities and social interaction."

The inspection also identified several areas where improvement is still needed. Chief among them are the so-called "exercise pens" on the prison's roof, which several inmates said were more stress-inducing than stress-relieving.

"The prison should explore ways to make the rooftop exercise pens more pleasant and visually appealing. Like the ground-level outdoor areas, the pens should have places to sit and a canopy to provide shelter from the elements," the summary explains.

The report further recommends involving inmates in redesigning the exercise pens: "Inmates and detainees participating in painting classes or art workshops could contribute to making the pens more attractive."

Washing conditions for those in solitary confinement are also inadequate. The shower is located outside the cell, in a small, windowless room with just one showerhead, a hook for clothes and a light. During the inspection, it was also noted that: "There was no call button or bench in the room, so the individual has to wait standing until a guard arrives."

Poor sleep quality remains a widespread issue in the prison. According to an assessment by West Tallinn Central Hospital, two-thirds of inmates at Tallinn Prison were experiencing sleep problems at the time of the inspection. "Sleep is often disrupted by cellmates (e.g., tossing and turning, snoring, going to the bathroom) or by the noise of doors opening and guards moving through the units during hourly patrol rounds," the report found.

