Prisons Business Center wants to open an e-shop to sell items made by inmates

The Prisons Business Center is preparing to launch an online store to market handicrafts and custom-made products created by inmates. To streamline the process, they are asking the Ministry of Justice to allow them to enter into smaller contracts without the need for public procurement procedures.

The Prisons Business Center is seeking to open an online store to market handicrafts and custom-made products. In a letter sent to the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, Tallinn Prison noted that there are already examples of good practice — under the Stoveman brand, quality metal products made by inmates are currently being sold.

Aaro Nursi, a member of the Tallinn Prison Commission, informed the ministry that prisons — particularly the Prisons Business Center — need more flexible conditions for finding partners. This would help increase inmate employment and better utilize prison production capacity.

"Current public procurement procedures limit Tallinn Prison's ability to respond quickly to smaller orders and to collaborate with local businesses and municipalities," Nursi said.

He pointed out that, for example, laundry and sewing services could be used more frequently by state institutions, but there are no clear guidelines for allowing internal transactions. Smaller or seasonal orders are often missed because potential partners lack the resources to participate in procurement procedures.

Additionally, prisons cover all production costs themselves — from materials to equipment — and therefore need steady and flexible orders to operate production in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

As a result, the Tallinn Prison Commission proposed that small-scale direct contracts be allowed without the standard public procurement process. They also suggested clarifying the rules for internal transactions between state agencies in order to encourage the purchase of services from prisons.

The prison commission also called on the Ministry of Justice to support the marketing and e-commerce development of prisons, including online sales, and to involve inmates in pilot projects aimed at testing more flexible cooperation models.

"We believe this would increase inmate engagement, support reintegration into society and make prisons more visible and trustworthy partners," Nursi said, asking the ministry to initiate discussions on changing public procurement regulations.

The Ministry of Justice, however, was in no hurry to commit. Deputy Secretary General Rait Kuuse responded to Nursi that the proposal would be taken into account in planning the future activities and direction of the Prisons Business Center, but the ministry currently has no plans to amend procurement regulations.

"The purpose of creating the business center was to boost inmate employment and production capacity — goals that align with the strategic aims of the prison service. Today, we can say the business center has been successful in increasing employment and has launched several new cooperation projects with various partners," Kuuse noted.

The Prisons Business Center was established last year, replacing the former state-owned company AS Eesti Vanglatööstus, and operates across all three of Estonia's prisons.

At Tallinn Prison, inmates produce textiles, metal and wood products; the facility also operates an industrial-scale laundry and handles product assembly and packaging. Examples of inmate-made goods include fireplaces, outdoor grills, fireplace accessories, sauna stoves, metal structures and a variety of custom wood products.

Viru Prison's laundry offers a full range of laundry services. It also produces sauna stoves sold under the Stoveman brand and performs various woodworking tasks.

Tartu Prison provides shot blasting and powder coating services.

