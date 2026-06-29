Former PM: Presidential candidate could be apolitical

Parliamentary parties will spend this week discussing ways to agree on a joint candidate in an effort to elect the president in the Riigikogu. Members of the European Parliament elected from Estonia believe reaching a consensus is possible.

Jüri Ratas of Isamaa said Estonia is not short of suitable presidential candidates. In his view, the ideal candidate would preferably be nonpartisan.

"Politicians who have become president — Lennart Meri, Arnold Rüütel and Toomas Hendrik Ilves — have all been good presidents. There is someone in society who could win the support of a majority in the Riigikogu. I think that person is not a politician and works within the state system," Ratas said.

In recent days, politicians in the Riigikogu have also spoken about a nonpartisan candidate who could emerge as a consensus choice.

"We all know that people are talking about [Chancellor of Justice] Ülle Madise whose major interview happened to be published at the same time President Alar Karis announced his decision not to seek another term. As for making it through the selection process, that depends on the size of the holes in the sieve. We don't know how fine the sieve will be or who will fall through it," Jana Toom of the Center Party said.

"Is Ülle Madise a good and credible candidate? Of course she is. She knows the state system. But I think it's important that we find someone who enjoys broad public support. She is certainly a very strong candidate," Ratas added.

Urmas Paet of the Reform Party said there is no need to insist on finding a nonpartisan candidate.

"The office of head of state is clearly a political one because their counterparts internationally are all politicians with many years of experience. To be effective as Estonia's head of state, you have to understand your own society," Paet said.

Social Democrat Sven Mikser also said the presidency is a political office and that the president must be familiar with both foreign and domestic policy.

"I wouldn't rush to look for someone with no political background. At the same time, it's understandable that the parliamentary parties want to find someone who is not currently very closely associated with any particular party," Mikser said.

Media reports have also mentioned members of the European Parliament as possible presidential candidates.

"I'm not going to speculate about things like that on such a beautiful summer day," Paet said.

"No," Ratas replied when asked whether he could be a candidate.

"I don't think it's very likely that the next president will come from the European Parliament," Mikser said.

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