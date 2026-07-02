Expert: Parties should push Estonian presidential race forward

Political communication expert Annika Arras said that although parties should step up public discussion about the presidential election, the potential candidate should be someone who genuinely wants to run.

She expects the situation to become clearer in the coming weeks.

"Since all parties have clearly said that candidates need to be named during July, taking the initiative was expected. There is nothing surprising about that," Arras said.

"We can assume that the picture will become clearer in the next couple of weeks. There is not much time left, considering that the presidential election procedure was changed, which means candidates must be presented earlier and must also speak before Parliament. Since all of this should begin in August, they do not have much time left," she added.

Annika Arras. Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

Arras said it has been questionable that a potential candidate's name is floated without first getting that person's consent.

"In that sense there is still a bit of a cat‑and‑mouse game going on. Public discussion is necessary, and I believe Estonians need to see and hear what kinds of people, profiles, backgrounds and ideas are on the table. On the other hand, I would still prefer that the presidential candidate actually wants to run. Estonia has many public figures with the right profile and professionalism for the presidency, but not all of them want to be president. In that sense we should find someone who truly wants it, not someone who needs to be persuaded," Arras said.

Asked whether the Social Democrats' motive in putting forward Ülle Madise's name might have been to position themselves as drivers of the process, Arras said yes, noting that whoever takes the initiative gets more attention.

The delay has gone on too long

"That is how politics works, and that may be part of it. On the other hand, I believe it is also a message to other parties — that they are willing to cooperate and reach agreements. In that sense I would say it is good that they made the first move. The delay has gone on too long," Arras said.

How much publicly naming a potential candidate without consent might harm that person's prospects depends on the individual's profile, she said.

"If the person is a strong candidate who meets expectations and has the competencies expected of a president, and if parties truly want an agreement, then I think public naming at this stage is more helpful. I recall two election cycles ago, when parties could not agree and Kersti Kaljulaid became president completely unexpectedly — Estonians largely did not even know who she was at the time," Arras said.

Parties and candidates should speak publicly

"Although Estonia is a parliamentary state and the president's role is mostly ceremonial and not directly involved in day‑to‑day politics, its symbolic meaning is important to people. That is why I think it is good to have enough public discussion so we understand who is seeking to become president. In that sense I would encourage parties — and candidates who want to run — to speak publicly now," she said.

Speaking about the Center Party and Isamaa, which had supported President Alar Karis, Arras said those parties now need time to adjust to the new situation.

Ülle Madise. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

On Wednesday the leaders of the Social Democratic Party proposed Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise as a presidential candidate for other parties to consider. Later Estonia 200 said it was ready to support Madise's bid. Reform Party parliamentary faction leader Õnne Pillak also said Madise would have strong support in the Reform Party.

Madise said Thursday she has not given her consent to run to anyone.

The first round of the presidential election is on September 2.

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