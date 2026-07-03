Estonian parliament not rushing next steps in search for presidential candidate

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Estonia 200) said he is considering convening the Riigikogu Council of Elders in August. The second deputy speaker, Toomas Kivimägi (Reform Party), likewise believes there is no need to hurry.

Riigikogu is certainly not a bystander in this process. Members of parliament are constantly working on how to find presidential candidates and how to find a candidate who could gather a two‑thirds majority," Hussar said.

"July is for screening, August for formalizing candidates, and September for electing the president. I believe we are on schedule, and it is positive that candidates are being proposed. At the same time, when someone's name is put forward, people should have time to consider their decision," Hussar said.

Hussar did not say clearly whether he will convene the Council of Elders in August, but admitted it deserves consideration.

Kivimägi: no reason to rush

Second deputy speaker Toomas Kivimägi of the Reform Party also said there is no need to rush and that August is the right time to convene the Council of Elders.

"There is no agreed timetable yet for when exactly the Council of Elders will meet. I think we should convene when we have one or two concrete candidates with the broadest possible common ground."

According to Kivimägi, discussions among MPs about potential candidates are more active than the public realizes. "People work on this every day, but of course there is no reason to announce anything to the world before something concrete is on the table. The discussions are ongoing, and different options are being explored," he said.

Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Kaljulaid sees two paths for electing the president

On Postimees's live broadcast, former president Kersti Kaljulaid criticized the current situation, where one or two new potential candidates are floated each week and then, figuratively speaking, neutralized by the end of the day. She said the constitution provides two ways to elect a president, and politicians must decide which path to take.

Kaljulaid's first option is the one envisioned by the constitution's drafters, including Jüri Adams: once every five years, Estonia's politicians come together, show unity, and elect the president in the Riigikogu.

"That process should already be quietly underway so that in August we can approach a specific person and give them a few days to think," Kaljulaid said, adding that this would allow the process to begin with dignity and treat all candidates respectfully.

The second option is the path Estonia took in 2016, when Kaljulaid herself became president.

"That is, we agree not to agree. Each party puts forward its own candidate, they campaign, and the president is elected by the electoral college — or, if not elected there, then it is legitimate to return to the Riigikogu."

She said on Postimees's broadcast that instead of the current "name‑shopping" with good people, what is needed is clarity on which of the two paths will be taken.

The Riigikogu will convene to elect the next president on September 2.

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