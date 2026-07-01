Independent MPs to propose their candidates for presidential election

While several Riigikogu independents have decided they will approach the presidential election with a shared position, some unaffiliated lawmakers do not intend to take part in the presidential election.

Lawmakers who do not belong to any parliamentary group in the Riigikogu believe Estonia's president should be elected by the public. Riigikogu member Tõnis Mölder said the so-called "independents" are aware of the parties' discussions and also have their own plan and potential candidates.

"We have already shared with some political parties our own preferences regarding whom we would like to see as president, but we have not ruled out any other candidates. Above all, we believe the parties should be able to find common ground among themselves. If that common ground is found and it aligns with our preferences, then those discussions could certainly continue," Mölder said.

In a written statement sent to ERR, Kersti Sarapuu said the president should be empathetic, well versed in both domestic and foreign policy, courageous and willing to stand up for the people. Of the names mentioned so far, Sarapuu said she would support Ülle Madise and Jüri Luik. According to Mölder, several people have indicated they would be interested in running.

"There have been a number of respected people — including business leaders, cultural figures and diplomats — who have said that, under certain conditions, they would be willing to discuss running for president of Estonia," Mölder said.

Mölder did not identify any of those individuals. Riigikogu member Enn Eesmaa said he believes Estonia's next president could be a woman. While he considers it possible for the election to be decided in the Riigikogu, he does not expect it to be easy.

"The numbers show it's possible if they can find a candidate who is more or less acceptable to everyone, but that requires a political compromise. It's possible, but for some reason I still don't think it will go quite that smoothly," Eesmaa said.

Varro Vooglaid, who supports direct presidential elections, said he will not vote either at Toompea or in the electoral body.

"It's difficult to call this an election when the head of state is essentially chosen through an agreement between political parties. I firmly believe that if we are going to have an institution such as the president of the Republic, then that person should unquestionably be elected by the people," Vooglaid said.

Riigikogu member Jaak Valge said he will not go to Toompea on September 2 but will vote in the Electoral College. In his view, that is where the president should be elected.

"The president would then have greater legitimacy. The Electoral College is clearly more representative than the Riigikogu and in that case there is a better chance of electing a president who reflects society's views more closely," Valge said.

The presidential election will move to the Electoral College, made up of MPs and local government electors, should the Riigikogu fail to elect the president. A two-thirds majority of at least 68 votes is required in the parliament.

The first round of the presidential election will be held on September 2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!