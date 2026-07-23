Presidential nominee Indrek Laul: I aim to unite parties, worldviews

Presidential candidate nominee Indrek Laul says he wants to unite parties and different worldviews, following his nomination Thursday.

A total of 30 public figures including from the spheres of culture, business and academia issued a letter endorsing Laul, 58, as a candidate for September's presidential elections. He is the CEO of Estonia Pianos, a manufacturer of high-end grand pianos.

You have been proposed as a presidential candidate. Have you personally agreed to it?

Yes.

Why did you opt to accept?

My life experience has been in business, especially in Estonian exports, as well as in culture and education. It has also included representing Estonia abroad, together with my experience in charitable work in Estonia.

I would also mention the American Chamber of Commerce, where I have served as president for the past nine years. I have sat on the supervisory boards of several institutions. The experience gained from all of this has led me to think that now is the time to give back.

Was becoming a presidential candidate something you wanted yourself, or did the proposal come from someone else?

These thoughts have been there before. In 2021, President Toomas Hendrik Ilves encouraged me so much that I drew up ideas about what could be done in Kadriorg, and those ideas were also sent to Riigikogu members.

This time I have been in contact with several politicians, and as you will have seen, the broad public support that has emerged has given me the confidence to say yes to this candidacy.

Who are the politicians you have been in contact with?

I have been in contact with several politicians from different parties, and that has given me the impression that it is worth putting forward my candidacy.

Could you name any of those politicians or any of the parties?

I would rather not go into names at this stage. But I would like to say that I was invited to an official meeting at 2 p.m. today with the Isamaa Riigikogu group.

Would you say that your worldview aligns with that of Isamaa?

My worldview is so diverse that I am not a candidate for any one party. The reverse, I would seek to bring together different worldviews and different parties. I could even say different communities and ethnic groups, and find the common ground, the shared purpose that would unite us all, encourage cooperation, and direct us to do what Estonia needs.

How would you assess your support level among politicians at the moment? What do you think it might be?

The first meeting is with the first party today. I very much hope that the other parties will also invite me, and then we can see what level of support there will be.

Have you already started calculating how many votes you would need and how much support you currently have?

I have been thinking about it and have also met with several members of the Riigikogu to discuss the possibilities. And as to how everything develops, only time will tell.

Could you elaborate a little on those thoughts?

They are guiding principles. When we talk about what Estonia needs, what could unite us, what the challenges of our era are, I concluded that it could be the welfare of the people. The concept of the people's welfare is a historical one. It goes back to Ancient Rome, where the philosopher Cicero set as a goal for the republic that the welfare of the people should be the supreme law.

It was the first two words of that phrase, salus populi, meaning "the welfare of the people," that particularly engrossed me. Welfare itself encompasses three things: the well-being of the people, security, and the sustainability of the nation. Those are the three themes that can be brought together under the concept of welfare, with the goal of national unity and bringing people together. I believe that is a very worthy objective, and history has shown it to be a very fitting one.

Indrek Laul with one of the Estonia-made grand pianos, on the "Klassikatähed 2025" TV show. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

At this point, it is appropriate to ask what your vision is of the role of the President of Estonia. What sort of president would you strive to be?

One of the president's primary responsibilities is to uphold the Constitution and defend the values that stem from it. We know these from the preamble to the Constitution: freedom, justice, the rule of law, internal and external peace, and, as it is very clearly written, ensuring the preservation of the Estonian nation, language, and culture through the ages.

But as I mentioned earlier, every era has its own challenges. I believe we need a president with a clear vision, international experience, broad expertise, and whose heartfelt desire and mission is to give back.

What are the challenges facing Estonia today that you would want to focus on as president?

First, the well-being of the people requires a strong and growing economy. Exports are what make nations wealthier. In this respect, the president can provide support, contribute from personal experience, and open doors for Estonian exporters, scientists, and innovators. Some of this is already reflected in the TAIE (Research, Development, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship) 2035 program.

Estonia is most rich in talent and gifted people. I believe that what I have managed to achieve with pianos — raising our pianos from a little-known country into the world's top tier — goes to show what is possible.

I would like to highlight the people and talents we have, so that we can all feel great pride and joy in the prosperity that an export-driven economy can provide. This also includes cultural exports and educational exports. We are a small country, and if we want to grow, we must look outward. Second, security. Security also means a sense of safety. The president has a clear role here. I have met with retired major generals. They have sent me written recommendations about the president's role, and more continue to come in. They are excellent recommendations, and I want to follow them. They provide valuable guidance on how the president can contribute to our security.

At the same time, Estonia will naturally continue strengthening its defense capabilities. We need very strong relations with our NATO allies, especially with the U.S., with whom I have decades of experience in maintaining relations, and we will continue supporting Ukraine.

Third, the sustainability of the nation means that everyone should have a good life here. Young people should want to stay in Estonia, start families, and see opportunities for self-fulfillment here. Then children will follow.

The president has a very important role in bringing people together so that we do not emphasize our differences but instead find common goals and take great pride in Estonia.

You have mentioned both domestic and foreign policy issues. Which of the two are closer to your heart both at the moment, and perhaps as a future president?

I would say that both are highly important. The three issues I spoke about — the well-being of the people, national security, and sustainability — are interconnected. If we want a stronger economy, we must focus on exports and develop high-value-added products so that we have a strong export economy because, once again, that is what brings money into Estonia. That, in turn, strengthens our domestic policy and internal security. It gives us the resources to finance the challenges our era has set before us. So both are important, and the president must be able to deal with them.

If we look at President Alar Karis's public approval rating in Estonia, it is quite high. What would you do differently as president, than Alar Karis did?

I would like to sincerely commend President Karis for the work he has done, and I hope that the next president will be able to continue from there with dignity.

Looking back to 2016 and 2021, your name also came up as a potential presidential candidate. Why was your candidacy not formally put forward then?

At the time, I understood that there were discussions taking place. I took it as kind support and recognition. I also shared ideas about what could be done in Kadriorg, but it was not nearly as purposeful a process as it is this time.

So is it now certain that you genuinely want to be president?

Those people who have come forward to support me are highly respected individuals. I am deeply grateful for their support, and I also feel the responsibility it brings. When people come forward and give you that kind of backing, and when that circle is much broader, then I believe the "yes" that I have given stands.

So you do want to become president?

The choice belongs to the members of the Riigikogu, and that is wholly democratic. It shows that democracy in Estonia works when there are choices.

But would you prefer your candidacy to gain enough of a backing at the Riigikogu, or would you also be prepared to go to the electoral college?

That decision is to be made by the members of parliament as to how the process proceeds. I hope to be invited to meet with the parties so that I can present my ideas.

Let me return briefly to a question I asked at the beginning of the interview. Which party are you most looking forward to meeting? Which party do you currently find most appealing?

Isamaa was the first to invite me at its own initiative, and I very much hope that the other parties will also extend invitations. I do not see any other option here. The Constitution requires us to find a consensus candidate.

The requirement of 68 votes out of 101 also reflects the spirit and substance of the Constitution — that a consensus candidate should be found. I will strive to be that consensus candidate, one who brings together different parties and different worldviews.

Throughout this interview, you have not mentioned any party other than Isamaa, and then only because you are meeting with them. Could your comments be taken to mean that your views align most closely with Isamaa's?

No, they cannot.

Let's talk a little about what happens next. Do you have a campaign team?

I have had supporters, and I am grateful to many people who have contributed.

But do you have a separate team that will actually run your campaign?

There is no large team. Instead, there are volunteers who have helped of their own free will, both with ideas and with practical work.

Are these volunteers your friends or acquaintances?

Yes, they are both.

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