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US to send new troop contingent to Estonia, minister says

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U.S. troops from the 7th Cavalry on a previous deployment to Estonia. U.S. forces mostly pulled out in July, but the foreign minister says more will return soon.
U.S. troops from the 7th Cavalry on a previous deployment to Estonia. U.S. forces mostly pulled out in July, but the foreign minister says more will return soon. Source: U.S. Embassy
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The United States will deploy a new military contingent to Estonia in the near future, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Tuesday.

Tsahkna has been in New York this week attending high-level UN General Assembly meetings and told ERR of the planned deployment, which comes amid a broader U.S. review of its force posture in Europe.

"The United States has informed us that, as a result of its review of troop rotations, U.S. forces will remain in Estonia. In other words, a new rotation will arrive in the near future, and that is very positive news," Tsahkna said.

The announcement follows the withdrawal in early summer of the bulk of a U.S. unit previously stationed in Estonia. ERR reported in July the bulk of the contingent had left, while the defense minister at the time, Hanno Pevkur (Reform), repeatedly stated a new U.S. contingent would be arriving in the near future.

Tsahkna said Washington had told Estonia there was no cause for concern over the security of the region.

"We have presented a whole range of arguments as to why the continued presence of U.S. forces in the Baltic states and Poland is essential for ensuring stability and peace and providing deterrence," he said.

"U.S. troops in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland guarantee our security and also send a very clear message to Russia that it should not entertain any thoughts of aggression," the foreign minister added.

Tsahkna said Estonia has pledged to cover the costs of retaining allied troops in Estonia where necessary, and pointed to Estonia's high defense spending levels.

"And in addition, we are a country which invests 5.4 percent [of GDP per year] into defense. So our relations with the United States have always been based on trust," he said.

As to when the new contingent might be arriviving, Tsahkna reiterated it would happen "in the near future".

This week, Lithuania's leaders also announced a new U.S. military unit of around 1,000 troops would soon arrive in that country. The U.S. is currently conducting a review of its forces stationed in Europe, which could result in further changes to their presence. "This will be a real review, designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe taking primary responsibility for its conventional defense," U.S. Undersecretary for Defense Elbridge Colby  wrote on his social media account.

U.S. land deployments in Estonia to date have been mostly based in Võru in South Estonia.

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