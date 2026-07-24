Presidential election: Some parties expect a debate, others back justice chancellor

Estonia's political parties have taken different approaches to finding a new president, who will be elected this autumn, with some meeting all hopefuls and others betting on a single candidate.

Opposition party Isamaa has decided to begin meeting all potential presidential candidates.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise and Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov, who have both been mentioned as potential candidates, were not interested in meeting, but Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu spoke with CEO of Estonia Pianos Indrek Laul on Thursday.

"Both [Maj. Gen. ret.] Riho Ühtegi yesterday and Laul today spoke at length about their dream for Estonia, about what they believe is on the minds of the Estonian people and what the opportunities for Estonia could be," Reinsalu said. "I think this Estonia-centred discussion in the search for a head of state is the greatest value."

Laul's name was among the possible presidential candidates in both the 2021 and 2016 elections.

Indrek Laul Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Opposition Party Center's Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said different candidates bring forward new ideas. He said the debate among candidates should gather more momentum.

"The parties should make a choice as to who is the possible candidate of one party or another so that a debate can emerge between the candidates, and every step in that direction is appropriate in my opinion," Kõlvart said.

The Center Party does not yet have a preferred candidate, and according to Kõlvart, discussions are ongoing.

The opposition Social Democrats continue to favour Madise as their presidential candidate.

Coalition parties Reform and Eesti 200, as well as Social Democrats, have said they are prepared to support Madise's candidacy.

Ülle Madise Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Madise, who is on holiday, has not said if she is prepared to accept the nomination, or even had an interest in standing.

"If Madise decides to run for president, then she has our support, and we are ready to cooperate with everyone else in order to secure broad-based backing for her," said Õnne Pillak, chair of the Reform Party parliamentary group.

SDE chairman Lauri Läänemets said that the Social Democrats are also seeking broader parliamentary support for Madise. He does not regard Isamaa's search for presidential candidates as particularly credible.

"Parties that have a goal, that have a candidate on whose behalf to act, cannot put on this kind of show where they meet everyone, discuss everything and in the end promise to support everyone as well," he said.

Journalist: Parties are in no rush to support Laul

ERR journalist Mirko Ojakivi said that the public figures who put forward Laul's name cannot formally nominate him as a presidential candidate: that would first require the signatures of 21 members of parliament. "No parliamentary group is rushing to support Laul," Ojakivi said.

"We'll probably hear a few more names. We'll hear the names of Jüri Luik or Mati Maasikas. If Madise gives a clear 'no', it cannot be ruled out that they will go back to them," Ojakivi said.

According to Ojakivi, the parties have different objectives and interests when it comes to the presidential election. "The Reform Party's interest is to steer the process safely into port, while the opposition's interest is to drag the process out to show that the prime minister is incapable of getting anything done," Ojakivi said.

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