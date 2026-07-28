New ambassador to the US: I'm ready to run in presidential elections

Incoming Estonian ambassador to the United States Hannes Hanso has said he would be willing to be a candidate at September's Estonian presidential elections, if asked.

Hanso, 54, until recently Estonia's ambassador to China, said he would make a good president if elected, adding more than one party has floated the idea.

"It is true that two or three parties have discussed my possible candidacy in various formats. Also in a broader circle. That is, in itself, a great honor for me," the newly appointed representative to Washington, told Vikerraadio's Uudis+ program Tuesday.

In response to the host's question about what his response would be if party leaders asked him to run for president, Hanso said: "What would I say? It would be tough for us to reorganize our family life once again, but I would definitely be ready. I have no doubt that I would be a good president of the republic."

Hanso noted his resume includes a stint as minister of defense (2015-2016). He has also served in local government, including as a mayor, and on local councils as well, and national politics as a past Riigikogu member, where he chaired the Riigikogu's foreign affairs and national defense committees at various times. He was also briefly an MEP (2019).

"If those are the experiences and competencies that are being sought, then as a citizen it would almost be irresponsible to say 'no,' if such a consensus could be built around me. To refuse to take on that responsibility. Then we would have to reshuffle our cards once again, and the children would also be very happy that they could finally live in Estonia again. In short, Hannes Hanso would not throw in the towel and would say 'yes'."

Hanso also said he does not like the situation which has emerged around Estonia's presidential election process and the upcoming election in particular.

Ballots being counted at the first round of the 2021 presidential election. Source: Erik Peinar, Chancellery of the Riigikogu

"The world is unstable and turbulent. We need some clarity, and people should be honest. If they have an ambition to become president, they should say so. Be a man and say it, or be a woman and say it: 'Yes, I am interested. I believe we all have a responsibility for these matters.' Standing behind a bush, hedging, or keeping the door open without saying anything – there is really no need for such fear. It is the greatest honor a person can have: to be the head of state, the country's leader."

Hanso was appointed Estonia's next ambassador to the U.S. in early June, replacing Kristjan Prikk, who is to become Estonia's ambassador to NATO later in the year. Hanso had been ambassador to Beijing up to his new appointment.

Hanso's declaration comes at a time when several other public figures have either been put forward by politicians as candidates, or declared their own interest in running. The first group includes Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, while former Defense League commander Riho Ühtegi is in the latter camp.

Estonia's presidents are elected by the Riigikogu in the first instance, with a majority of 68 at the 101-seat chamber needed, meaning cross-party support of coalition and opposition parties is required for a candidate to get voted in.

If three rounds of voting draw a blank, the process moves to the regional electoral college.

Nominations open for candidates on August 21, and close August 24. The Riigikogu voting rounds start on September 2.

Hanso was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) from February 2009 until June 2019.

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