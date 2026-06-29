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Reform Party waiting for other forces to seize initiative in presidential pick

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Õnne Pillak.
Õnne Pillak. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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The ruling Reform Party expects the speaker of the Riigikogu to take the lead in organizing discussions on the presidential election and believes the initiative in putting forward candidates should come primarily from the opposition.

Õnne Pillak, chair of the Reform Party's parliamentary group, said Reform is waiting for the other parties, particularly Isamaa and the Center Party, to demonstrate a willingness to cooperate, stressing that the goal is to elect a president for Estonia rather than a candidate for any one party.

She criticized the decision by two parties to back incumbent President Alar Karis before he had announced whether he intended to seek a second term, saying it placed him under unnecessary pressure. With Karis having since ruled out another term, Pillak said the process has now entered a new phase.

According to Pillak, July should be used to narrow the field of potential candidates, while August will provide an opportunity to hear from those under consideration and assess their positions. She said it would be appropriate for the Riigikogu's Board of Elders to meet in early August.

Pillak said Monday's meeting of the Reform Party parliamentary group and leadership did not focus on specific names but on the qualities the next president should have.

Other parties are also discussing the presidential election this week. Isamaa's governing board is meeting at the Riigikogu on Monday, followed by a gathering of the party's municipal leaders in Rakvere on Tuesday. The Social Democrats' leadership is also meeting on Monday, as is the Center Party's leadership.

Center Party parliamentary group chair Lauri Laats said the party aims to nominate a candidate who appeals to as broad a cross-section of Estonian society as possible, while acknowledging that doing so depends on securing the agreement of potential candidates. He added that the Center Party is maintaining regular dialogue with the other parties.

Pillak said the parties plan to exchange information after completing their internal discussions and continue talks on possible forms of cooperation. She also reiterated that the speaker of the Riigikogu should take the initiative in coordinating the process.

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) told ERR last week that an expanded meeting of the Riigikogu Board of Elders will likely convene in August to discuss presidential candidates. Parliamentary groups will also hear from the official candidates at that time.

The first round of the presidential election will be held on September 2.

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Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

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