SDE leader apologizes to diplomat Riina Kionka and President Alar Karis

Lauri Läänemets, chair of the Social Democratic Party, on Tuesday apologized to Riina Kionka and Alar Karis who he believes have suffered as a result of the Reform Party's in-house games.

Lauri Läänemets, head of the Social Democratic Party and its Riigikogu group, wrote on social media that "Today, unfortunately, Kristen Michal has, with his characteristic penchant for political maneuvering, diminished trust and the willingness of outstanding individuals to even consider a very dignified office."

"We are talking about Riina Kionka because this has been the Reform Party's preference. To put her name out publicly — and when the Social Democrats did not do so, it was whispered to journalists. In my interview yesterday, I merely confirmed what had happened," Läänemets wrote.

He was referring to a Delfi interview in which journalist Herman Kelomees was the first to raise Riina Kionka's name in a question. Responding to that question, Läänemets claimed in the interview that the Reform Party had asked the Social Democrats to nominate Riina Kionka as a presidential candidate for this fall's election.

The Reform Party, led by Kristen Michal, rejected all of the Social Democratic leader's claims on Monday. They were also troubled by Läänemets' remark that he was "personally not at all aware of who this person is." However, Läänemets also said in the interview that he knows Riina Kionka to be a capable diplomat, which may suggest that his earlier comment referred to not knowing her personally.

In a statement made on Tuesday, Läänemets said that messages from Reform Party Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga prove that the Reform Party and the prime minister were not telling the truth the day before.

"The prime minister will not be saved by a new falsehood either, where there is an attempt to claim that the Social Democrats demanded support for Marina Kaljurand in January. First, I have told all parliamentary party leaders and the public that, in my view, the current coalition will lose its majority by the end of the summer and that no agreements can be made before then. Second, why did Vaga offer Marina Kaljurand's name as a way to shift the public discussion if Kaljurand was supposedly already our demand? That narrative simply does not hold up."

According to Läänemets, the Reform Party — as the party of the prime minister and the largest faction in the Riigikogu — bears responsibility that cannot be brushed aside in the hope that others will take care of matters.

"If there has been a desire to put forward other candidates alongside Alar Karis, then that should be done — openly and clearly. Proposing candidates, public debate and mutual discussions are welcome, but not in this manner. I strongly urge the prime minister to refrain from constant intrigue. We saw this last summer in Tallinn and we saw the result. Even then, the chairman of the Reform Party claimed to know nothing about anything. By now, that claim too has been disproven," he said, pointing to former Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere's recent decision to leave Reform.

Läänemets expressed hope that the Reform Party's opening move had not set the tone for the remainder of the presidential election period.

"Likewise, I hope that the Reform Party will finally learn and stop blaming others for its constant mistakes. At the same time, I apologize to Riina Kionka and President Alar Karis, who have quite undeservedly been drawn into these intrigues," Läänemets wrote.

The scandal so far

While Riina Kionka has said no political party has approached her with a proposal to run for president and has expressed support for incumbent Alar Karis, the confusion started when Lauri Läänemets claimed that the Reform Party had reached out to suggest Kionka as a potential candidate for the presidency. This was framed as a strategic move by Reform to test the waters for an alternative to the incumbent, Alar Karis, without taking public responsibility for doing so.

High-ranking Reform members, including Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi, flatly denied making any such formal proposal. Ligi called the rumors "alarming" and criticized Läänemets for allegedly not even knowing who Kionka was, despite her being one of Estonia's most distinguished diplomats.

SDE MP Tanel Kiik on Tuesday claimed he received an SMS from Reform Party Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga proposing three names, including Kionka. Kiik accused Reform of playing "political games" and trying to shift the burden of proposing candidates onto their junior coalition partners.

2026 presidential election

The sharp exchange of messages between the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party in recent days is increasingly reducing the likelihood that the president could be elected in the Riigikogu. Electing a president in parliament requires at least 68 votes, meaning that the Reform Party and Eesti 200 coalition needs support both from unaffiliated MPs and from the Social Democrats. Isamaa, which has voiced support for the incumbent President Alar Karis, has stronger prospects in the Electoral College, to which the presidential election will move should the parliament fail to elect a new head of state. The Center Party has also pledged to support Karis.

At the most recent meeting of the Riigikogu Board of Elders, the dates for the presidential election were also set. Up to three rounds of voting in the Riigikogu will take place on September 2 and 3. If the president is not elected in parliament, the Electoral College will convene at the Estonia Concert Hall on September 26.

If the election proceeds to the Electoral College, it will consist, under current law, of 107 representatives of local councils and 101 members of the Riigikogu, for a total of 208 members.

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