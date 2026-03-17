SDE MP: Reform Party asked us to put forward presidential candidates

Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Tanel Kiik has claimed that the Reform Party's secretary general suggested a top diplomat as a potential next president of Estonia, along with two other candidates.

Kristo Enn Vaga, Reform Party secretary general, denied the claim on Monday, rejecting statements made by SDE leader Lauri Läänemets that his party had proposed Riina Kionka run for president, and that SDE sponsor this.

Kionka is a former EU ambassador to Pakistan and currently works for the European External Action Service in Brussels, where she writes speeches for High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Kiik told ERR that Vaga had proposed Kionka and two other candidates, via text message.

"The secretary general of the Reform Party sent me an SMS in which he proposed three names, hoping that the Social Democrats would put them forward. I replied that we have no interest in playing political games. Electing a head of state is a serious matter," Kiik said.

Kiik added that the Reform Party had not been able to decide whether it supports incumbent President Alar Karis continuing for a second term, and accused the party of attempting to shift responsibility or delay decisions.

"All can decide for themselves whether to believe the Reform Party or me. I have the relevant message on my phone. If they continue to lie in the media, I may have no choice but to make those messages public," Kiik said.

Vaga called on Läänemets to apologize to Kionka, the foreign service, and the public, arguing that no official candidacy had been proposed. He praised Kionka as an accomplished diplomat, whose achievements would likely outshine those of Läänemets or Karis.

Kionka herself said she was unaware of any discussions regarding a presidential bid and noted that no political party had contacted her about running. She expressed support for incumbent Alar Karis without endorsing alternatives.

Other Reform Party figures, including finance minister Jürgen Ligi, also denied proposing Kionka and criticized Läänemets for spreading rumors, while praising Kionka as a respected diplomat.

Opposition Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu criticized the political maneuvering for undermining trust, while Läänemets noted that Reform, as the largest party, holds decisive power in choosing the next president.

Prime Minister and Reform Party leader Kristen Michal said former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves had mentioned Kionka among several potential candidates. Ilves himself told ERR that while he avoids domestic politics, Estonia needs a head of state strong in foreign policy and that he had discussed three potential candidates: Kionka, EU diplomat Matti Maasikas, and Estonia's Ambassador to NATO Jüri Luik. A rift emerged at the end of 2025 between President Alar Karis and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) over foreign policy issues including those affecting Ukraine.

Estonia's presidential elections begin at the end of summer. Presidents are first elected by the 101-seat Riigikogu, requiring a 68-seat majority. Alar Karis is eligible to run for a second term.

Kristo Enn Vaga. Source: Personal collection.

Vaga: SDE Wants Marina Kaljurand as Presidential Candidate

Reform Party secretary general Kristo Enn Vaga clarified on Facebook that the Social Democrats (SDE) are interested in MEP Marina Kaljurand running for president, in the context of discussions around several female candidates. Vaga also shared the text message exchange with SDE MP Tanel Kiik, naming three additional candidates besides Riina Kionka.

"I have communicated with Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and I know he has been in contact with other parties, including the Social Democrats, regarding four candidates: Matti Maasikas, Jüri Luik, [diplomat] Küllike Sillaste-Elling, and Riina Kionka. We discussed with Tanel Kiik both the candidates proposed by Ilves and other individuals. The Social Democrats have asked for the Reform Party's support for Marina Kaljurand, and in one message, Kaljurand, Kionka, and [Justice Chancellor] Ülle Madise were mentioned as three strong female candidates. It is not the case that we are proposing candidates to them; it was simply a discussion about which female candidates could be considered," Vaga said.

Vaga stressed that no Reform Party member would propose Kaljurand, as an SDE member, to SDE itself. "There has been no such thing. It is not realistically believable that a Reform Party member would propose Marina Kaljurand to the Social Democrats."

He added that SDE had already sought Reform support for Kaljurand in January, suggesting the party may not want incumbent Alar Karis to continue.

"They want to reach a point where Alar Karis cannot gather enough votes, so they can then come forward with their own candidate, Marina Kaljurand. This strategy is quite sad, and SDE should state its plans openly," Vaga said.

Vaga also criticized SDE leader Lauri Läänemets for publicizing potential candidates too early, suggesting it was done to boost Kaljurand's chances. Kaljurand previously ran in the 2016 presidential election.

Kiik: Reform Party lied

Kiik subsequently told ERR that he has not requested support for Kaljurand, and that the party has not decided on its own candidate. He described Kaljurand as "a very dignified and capable presidential candidate" but said any decision would be deferred until summer, after Alar Karis announces whether he will seek a second term.

"The only reason I am giving this interview now is that politicians from the Reform Party have recently decided to actively lie, claiming as if they had not proposed various candidates, as if they had not approached several members of our party and parliament more broadly. My claim, which I stand by, is that they have indeed done so, and they want to conduct this presidential election debate under the names of other parties and politicians, apparently fearing to take a position themselves," Kiik said.

Kiik reiterated that SDE has no secret plans and would support Karis if he seeks a second term and receives the necessary backing in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include comment from Kristo Enn Vaga and a further response from Tanel Kiik.

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