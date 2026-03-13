X!

MP: Foreign policy risks should not be taken following domestic considerations

News
Raimond Kaljulaid.
Raimond Kaljulaid. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Recent critically-received statements by the foreign minister and the prime minister suggest a foreign policy shift that has not been universally discussed, Raimond Kaljulaid finds.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has been extremely critical of what President Alar Karis has said or not said on foreign policy lately. Nearly a month ago, Tsahkna told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that no one is allowed to go solo in Estonia's foreign policy and that neither the foreign minister, the prime minister nor members of the Riigikogu have done so.

At the same time, the foreign minister's own remarks directed at China raised questions last week. "All of Putin's friends are either already in heaven or in hell — most likely in hell — or sitting in prison. A few remain. North Korea remains and let's say China," Tsahkna said.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on Vikerraadio that although the United States is Estonia's ally in the security sphere, the Estonian government has no intention of adopting Donald Trump's so-called MAGA ideology.

According to Social Democratic Party MP Raimond Kaljulaid, the prime minister was seeking to score domestic political points by linking his political opponents — primarily Isamaa — with MAGA ideology.

"Even if the risk that something might directly happen as a result or that something might be left undone or get stuck is not very great, I think that at the level of a head of government that risk should not be taken at all — and especially not for domestic political considerations. Until now, the principle has been that we keep foreign policy away from pre-election party competition," Kaljulaid said.

Michal, however, does not see any problem with publicly drawing such a contrast with an ally.

"I said that MAGA ideology will not be implemented in Estonia and it should not be a surprise to anyone that freedom of speech in Estonia is guaranteed in a European way. And it is in our interests, for example, to have a strong Europe — this is fully in line with the position we represent and we are very good security allies with the United States. So I think this criticism may simply be about drawing attention to oneself, nothing more," Michal said.

According to Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas, the prime minister's remarks do not signal a change in Estonia's foreign policy because its main line has always been values-based.

"A values-based foreign policy is one of the most important fundamental principles for Estonia. Therefore to say that MAGA-style politics, which restricts people's rights and demeans minorities, is something Estonia certainly cannot support — nor support internationally," Kallas said.

Some members of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee also said the foreign minister ignored their position on the issue of attacking Iran. The committee had wanted Tsahkna to express clearer support for U.S. military action at the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council.

"The world has become more complicated than it used to be. Before, it was clear — like in westerns — who arrived wearing the white hat and who wore the black hat. It was quite straightforward and decisions were easier. That means there are probably many more choices and nuances in tone that need to be made," Michal said.

According to Michal, foreign policy communication is continuous and if mistakes occur somewhere, they can be patched up through cooperation between the government, parliament and the president.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Estonian president's monthly salary tops €10,000 as indexed wages grow

15:32

Lihtsad uudised 13. märtsil

15:12

Long-running Lääneranna school saga nearing closure following council vote

14:59

Economist: Questionable whether decision to cancel excise hikes comes at the right time

14:21

US soldiers recognized at end of South Estonia rotation

13:54

Last Nordica plane to be handed over after Estonian airline bankruptcy

13:16

Indrek Kiisler: Concerned about Propastop and the 'Narva republic'

12:45

MP: Foreign policy risks should not be taken following domestic considerations

12:10

Spring thaw isn't stopping die-hard skiers on Tallinn trails

11:43

Two out of four competing Estonian men through to Otepää biathlon World Cup pursuit stage

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.03

Two Estonians make Forbes world's rich list again

12.03

Estonian woman suspected of €25 million vehicle sanctions evasion scheme

11.03

Estonia joins 21 other countries in appeal against Russia's Venice Biennale participation

12.03

Estonia's largest cheesemaker AS E-Piim Tootmine declared bankrupt

11.03

Tallinn tram driver who attacked passenger for activating emergency brake fired

12.03

Estonian government cancels planned May energy excise hikes Updated

12.03

Goethe-Institut's 'Ministry of Curiousness' opens in Tallinn this March

12.03

Police: Mobile speed cameras warning signs bill 'driven by emotion'

12.03

Harsh winter and unfrozen soil create perfect conditions for moles

12.03

Pärnu Airport's future still up in the air

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo