MP: Foreign policy risks should not be taken following domestic considerations

Recent critically-received statements by the foreign minister and the prime minister suggest a foreign policy shift that has not been universally discussed, Raimond Kaljulaid finds.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has been extremely critical of what President Alar Karis has said or not said on foreign policy lately. Nearly a month ago, Tsahkna told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that no one is allowed to go solo in Estonia's foreign policy and that neither the foreign minister, the prime minister nor members of the Riigikogu have done so.

At the same time, the foreign minister's own remarks directed at China raised questions last week. "All of Putin's friends are either already in heaven or in hell — most likely in hell — or sitting in prison. A few remain. North Korea remains and let's say China," Tsahkna said.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on Vikerraadio that although the United States is Estonia's ally in the security sphere, the Estonian government has no intention of adopting Donald Trump's so-called MAGA ideology.

According to Social Democratic Party MP Raimond Kaljulaid, the prime minister was seeking to score domestic political points by linking his political opponents — primarily Isamaa — with MAGA ideology.

"Even if the risk that something might directly happen as a result or that something might be left undone or get stuck is not very great, I think that at the level of a head of government that risk should not be taken at all — and especially not for domestic political considerations. Until now, the principle has been that we keep foreign policy away from pre-election party competition," Kaljulaid said.

Michal, however, does not see any problem with publicly drawing such a contrast with an ally.

"I said that MAGA ideology will not be implemented in Estonia and it should not be a surprise to anyone that freedom of speech in Estonia is guaranteed in a European way. And it is in our interests, for example, to have a strong Europe — this is fully in line with the position we represent and we are very good security allies with the United States. So I think this criticism may simply be about drawing attention to oneself, nothing more," Michal said.

According to Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas, the prime minister's remarks do not signal a change in Estonia's foreign policy because its main line has always been values-based.

"A values-based foreign policy is one of the most important fundamental principles for Estonia. Therefore to say that MAGA-style politics, which restricts people's rights and demeans minorities, is something Estonia certainly cannot support — nor support internationally," Kallas said.

Some members of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee also said the foreign minister ignored their position on the issue of attacking Iran. The committee had wanted Tsahkna to express clearer support for U.S. military action at the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council.

"The world has become more complicated than it used to be. Before, it was clear — like in westerns — who arrived wearing the white hat and who wore the black hat. It was quite straightforward and decisions were easier. That means there are probably many more choices and nuances in tone that need to be made," Michal said.

According to Michal, foreign policy communication is continuous and if mistakes occur somewhere, they can be patched up through cooperation between the government, parliament and the president.

--

