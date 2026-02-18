Did the president recommend swapping out Estonia's foreign minister?

Claims are circulating in the Riigikogu that President Alar Karis recommended replacing Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna during a meeting last Wednesday with PM Kristen Michal.

Opposition Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu said he had heard the claim from a member of parliament.

"I heard it from one MP," Reinsalu said.

Neither the Office of the President nor the Government Communication Unit confirmed or denied the alleged recommendation by Alar Karis to replace the foreign minister.

"The meeting between the head of state and the prime minister focused on supporting Ukraine. Anything else would be an exaggeration," Epp-Mare Kukemelk, spokesperson for the Office of the President, told ERR.

Kadri Peetersoo, director of government communications, said Prime Minister Kristen Michal had nothing to add to that response.

Chair of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) — who also met with Karis last week — said he had not heard that the president had made any such recommendations.

On Tuesday, ERR reporter Maria-Ann Rohemäe asked Margus Tsahkna whether the president wanted him to step down as foreign minister.

"Whether I am suitable to serve as foreign minister can be decided by the Riigikogu or by the prime minister," Tsahkna replied.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal met President Alar Karis in Kadriorg last Wednesday and also posted a photo from the meeting.

"We are pulling in the same direction, as our kindred nation in Finland would say. We both have a number of trips coming up — tomorrow I head first to the European Council meeting and from there directly to the Munich Security Conference. At our meeting, the president and I discussed how to support Ukraine to the maximum and curb the aggressor's actions. Knowing that Russia's bombing has left people without heating, running water and electricity, we as a country supported the energy sector with €400,000 and are now sending 10 additional generators from Estonia to Ukraine. To help the one who, like David against Goliath, is fighting for freedom. Estonia is a steadfast supporter of Ukraine. Last year, our aid amounted to 0.35 percent of GDP and this year's packages are being prepared. You can count on us," Michal wrote on social media after the meeting.

The foreign minister and president's tense relationship

Relations between Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and President Alar Karis have been strained for some time.

Somewhat indirectly related was the confusion over foreign policy messaging during Karis' state visit to Kazakhstan when Estonia's ambassador there, Jaap Ora, advised the president to refrain from mentioning support for Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later announced that the ambassador had decided to step down.

Tsahkna was also critical of Karis' remark that Hungary should be supported in withdrawing from its energy agreement with Russia and helped with any penalties arising from the contract.

The latest disagreements surfaced after interviews Karis gave to foreign media in early February, in which he said a European Union representative should also take part in discussions between the United States, Ukraine and Russia on ending the war. Tsahkna was also angered by Karis' statement that Ukraine must at some point decide for itself on the possible cession of territory to Russia.

In an interview given in Milan, Italy, Karis said Estonia's foreign policy is unified and that if the foreign minister does not understand the president's remarks, he is always ready to clarify them.

Tsahkna also criticized Karis on Tuesday evening on the "Esimene stuudio" political talk show, saying foreign policy cannot be treated as an opportunity for academic musings.

"Neither I nor the entire diplomatic corps has any desire to explain internationally and answer the question of whether Estonia is somehow stepping back from Ukraine. That is absolutely not in our interests," Tsahkna said.

Despite this, Tsahkna and Karis have not found an opportunity to meet over the past two weeks.

