Coalition politicians ramp up criticism of President Karis

Coalition politicians have questioned whether one of Estonia's most expensive state visits was necessary, following controversy over President Alar Karis' participation in the visit to Kazakhstan last month.

Differences of opinion have arisen between Islandi väljak, home of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Kadriorg, the President's residence, after an official state visit to Kazakhstan by Karis, the first lady, and a business delegation.

The main criticism has focused on the Estonian head of state not addressing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in his speech. Estonia's ambassador to Kazakhstan, Jaap Ora, resigned after the visit.

The president later posted cryptically on social media, saying he could no longer "stand excessive demands from fools," but has not elaborated since. Some coalition politicians have reproached him for diplomatic ambiguity and for contradicting the foreign ministry through his "quiet diplomacy."

Reform MP Marko Mihkelson, chair of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, said the situation had escalated in Estonia.

"This is not just about style, but the nature and credibility of Estonia's foreign policy. History teaches us that silence is never an effective defense. The foreign policy of the Silent Era [of the 1930s] did not bring security or lasting peace, but led to the loss of Estonian statehood. Our foreign policy must be clear, principled, and value-based," Mihkelson said.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"This is especially critical in today's security situation," he added.

"Backing Ukraine is not charity or solidarity — it's essential for Estonia's own sovereignty and security. Any sign of hesitation, silence, or compromise weakens both Ukraine and ourselves," Mihkelson said.

Stoicescu: Ora's punishment was disproportionate

Meanwhile, Eesti 200 MP Kalev Stoicescu, head of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, wrote that Ora, who resigned after the controversy, likely relayed to Karis the hosts' wishes that Russia and Putin not be called aggressors, suggesting Karis follow that line in Kazakhstan.

"He may have passed on the hosts' insistent request, which is typical in diplomacy, or he may have overzealously defended their position. His excessive nervousness about the visit's success likely showed through," Stoicescu said. Ultimately, it was Karis's choice to speak as he did, Stoicescu added.

Stoicescu compared the situation with the terms of Presidents Lennart Meri (1992–2001) and Toomas Hendrik Ilves (2006–2016), both strong on foreign policy.

Kalev Stoicescu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"They would have listened to the ambassador, but then sent him away," Stoicescu noted, suggesting that the presence of businesspeople in the delegation also played a role.

Accompanying Karis to Kazakhstan was a delegation of nearly 50 businesspeople, including freight rail magnate Oleg Ossinovski and Tiit Vähi, owner of the Port of Sillamäe. Stoicescu questioned the necessity of such an expensive state visit to Kazakhstan.

"It's unlikely that Estonia could convince Kazakhstan that Russia is an aggressor state and Putin a scoundrel — they already know this, but cannot or will not acknowledge it publicly," Stoicescu said.

Although Stoicescu did not defend Ora's actions, he felt the punishment was disproportionate.

"When something is done wrong, the responsibility does not only lie with the advisor. A harmful approach is when institutions or people become immune to criticism in Estonia's domestic politics," Stoicescu said.

Jaap Ora (left) with President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis during the official visit to Kazakhstan. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President

The president on Monday also faced criticism from Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) over remarks made to Finnish media suggesting Hungary could be helped with penalties from canceled Russian oil contracts.

"Estonia made swift decisions in 2022 after Russia's full-scale aggression. It's unthinkable that countries avoiding feeding Russia's war machine would now pay fines into its economy," Tsahkna said in a statement.

Although Kazakhstan-Russia relations are complex, Russia views Kazakhstan as a key ally, even as Kazakhstan seeks to diversify its ties. The visit also aimed to boost Kazakh grain exports through Estonia's Muuga port.

Karis entered office on October 11, 2021, for a five-year term. In early November, he suggested he likely would not seek a second term, although eligible, calling it a "minor miracle" if he changed his mind.

