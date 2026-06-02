Estonia's former ambassador to Kazakhstan challenges dismissal in court

Former Estonian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Jaap Ora has taken the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to court, challenging his dismissal from office.

Ora told Postimees that his departure from office following President Alar Karis' state visit to Kazakhstan in November has so far been portrayed as his own decision, but in Ora's assessment, the way the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handled his removal was not consistent with the principles of a state governed by the rule of law.

"When I went to meet with the secretary general, to my surprise, the director general of the personnel department was also present, with a prepared resignation letter. The signature on the resignation letter is indeed mine, but neither the text nor the intention behind it came from me," he told the newspaper.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it does not comment on ongoing court cases.

Ora resigned from his post as ambassador on December 9 last year after coming under criticism from Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov in connection with President Karis' state visit to Kazakhstan.

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