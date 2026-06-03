Former ambassador: Resignation from the Foreign Ministry did not reflect my wishes

Former Estonian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Jaap Ora said that his dismissal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was legally invalid and did not reflect his wishes. He added that the ministry's actions are unacceptable.

"The decision to go to court was prompted by the circumstances surrounding my dismissal, which, in the opinion of both myself and my lawyers, rendered it legally invalid. My signature was obtained on a resignation letter, but that document did not reflect my wishes," Ora told ERR.

"Any employer that operates using such methods should not feel immune from consequences or believe that this is an acceptable way to act. Such conduct is in no way acceptable within a ministry, particularly with the involvement of senior officials," Ora said.

Ora added that he also has reason to believe he is not the first person whose employment relationship with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was ended using similar methods. "There must be a line somewhere that forces the ministry's leadership to critically reassess its patterns of behavior. I hope the court proceedings will provide sufficient motivation for that," the veteran diplomat said.

More broadly, Ora stressed that the world is diverse and that successful foreign policy takes that diversity into account.

"The foreign service should focus on foreign policy. Time spent searching for enemies or culprits among one's own ranks is a waste of resources. I would also emphasize that our diplomats need consistent reassurance, backing, support and attention from headquarters. Foreign policy can be conducted effectively only when everyone involved knows that nothing is threatening them from behind," Ora said.

Jaap Ora submitted his resignation on December 5 of last year after coming under criticism from Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov in connection with President Alar Karis' state visit to Kazakhstan.

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