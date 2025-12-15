X!

FM criticizes president's suggestion to help Hungary end Russian oil contracts

Margus Tsahkna and Alar Karis.
Margus Tsahkna and Alar Karis. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) criticized remarks made by President Alar Karis, suggesting Hungary could be helped to pay penalties arising from the cancellation of Russian oil contracts.

In an interview with Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, Karis said Russia will likely never change its attitude toward its neighbors and that pressure must be applied to Moscow, for example, through energy purchases.

Karis referenced Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently visited Moscow to ensure the country would continue to have access to cheap energy in the future.

The president said some of Hungary's energy agreements with Russia may extend as far as 2040. He said Budapest should end these agreements.

"Perhaps we should help pay the contract penalties," Karis suggested to the Finnish newspaper.

Tsahkna rejected the idea, saying most European Union member states have in recent years taken robust steps to free themselves from dependence on Russian energy.

"Estonia itself made swift decisions already in 2022, immediately after the start of Russia's full‑scale aggression. It is inconceivable that states which have taken decisive measures to avoid feeding Russia's war machine would now, in place of Hungary, start contributing fines into the Russian economy," Tsahkna wrote in a statement sent to journalists in response to the president's comment.

"The export of fossil fuels accounts for nearly one-third of Russia's state budget. Russia uses this money to continue its aggression in Ukraine and to prepare for a long‑term confrontation with the West," the minister added.

Tsahkna said Hungary can reduce its dependency on Moscow if it chooses. For example, Croatia has repeatedly offered Budapest alternatives.

He highlighted that the Hungarian government's actions contradicted the principles of the rule of law and the policies jointly agreed upon by the EU.

"Only last week, when the EU adopted a critically important decision to keep Russia's frozen assets frozen until Russia ends its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused, the Hungarian government expressed strong opposition to this essential step," Tsahkna said.

In recent weeks, there has been tension between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the president's office following a state visit to Kazakhstan, during which Karis softened a speech omitting support for Ukraine.

Karis later wrote on social media that he could "no longer tolerate excessive demands made by fools."

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

