US soldiers recognized at end of South Estonia rotation

The outgoing 6th Squadron of the United States' 9th Cavalry Regiment were recognized this week after their deployment to Estonia came to an end.

6th Squadron of 9th Cavalry Regiment (6-9 CAV) had been deployed to Camp Reedo military base in Võru County. Ministry of Defense Secretary General Kaimo Kuusk today recognized the service of the soldiers of the unit.

"Your presence here clearly demonstrates the strength of NATO's collective defense. Our alliance is united – American and Estonian soldiers train side by side. Interoperability develops through daily joint exercises under various conditions, including cold winters and deep snow. The United States has consistently contributed as a key ally to NATO's defense posture in Estonia, strengthening deterrence and ensuring our security," Kuusk said in his speech, noting that the unit had trained alongside the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), the Defense League (Kaitseliit) and allied units across Estonia. "You strengthened our collective interoperability and helped ensure NATO's deterrence and defense posture," Kuusk added.

Members of the 6th Squadron of the United States' 9th Cavalry Regiment together with Ministry of Defense Secretary General Kaimo Kuusk and EDF officers, at the end of their service in Võru. Source: Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, Col. Antti Viljaste, commander of the EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade, said: "I sincerely hope that when you leave Estonia, you will be in greater combat readiness and more confident than before your arrival, and your commander has confirmed that this is the case."

The 6-9 CAV is an armored unit equipped with Bradley M2A3 infantry fighting vehicles and Abrams M1A2 battle tanks. Historically, it was one of the Army's four segregated African-American regiments and was part of what was known as the Buffalo Soldiers.

This was the sixth U.S. allied unit to have been deployed in South Estonia. U.S. battalion-sized units have been on rotation there since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, over four years ago.

The U.K. and France are lead NATO nations in northern Estonia.

