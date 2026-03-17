Winter Olympic medalist coach and father: EOK chief pursuing vendetta against me

The coach and father of Milano Cortina Winter Olympics silver medalist Henry Sildaru has accused Estonian Olympic Commitee (EOK) president Kersti Kaljulaid of pursuing a personal crusade against him.

Sildaru was Estonia's sole medal winner at last month's games, taking silver in the halfpipe category. He was coached by Tõnis Sildaru, his father, who has remained a controversial figure over allegations of embezzlement and abusive behavior.

"I sincerely believe that sport should unite society, not divide it. But at present, under Kersti Kaljulaid's leadership, the EOK has chosen a path of conflict and attacks, bringing personal sympathies and resentment into the governance of Estonian sport. This is no longer the leadership of a national umbrella organization for sport, but a personal crusade," Tõnis Sildaru noted.

"Following Henry's first medal at his debut Olympics, we should be able to fully focus on our main work — elite sport. Instead, our concentration is being disrupted by an unfounded controversy over whether I am a 'proper' coach or someone who can be publicly disparaged," he went on.

Sildaru senior has also renounced a €35,000 bonus awarded him by the EOK, as well as monthly A-category coach support.

Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"To spare Henry and myself from these constant and humiliating accusations, I have decided to repay the EOK bonus and give up the monthly A-category coach's support," he wrote on social media. "This is a principled step."

"I do not wish to be part of a system where achievements are secondary. I am doing this in the hope that one day Estonian sport will be led honestly, transparently, and with genuine respect for those who actually do the work on the slope and on the field. I hope this step will also give sports officials peace and the opportunity to deal with more substantive issues," he went on.

"Many thanks to all members of the EOC executive committee who supported awarding me this bonus. Thank you for your support and for maintaining common sense," he concluded.

Tõnis Sildaru was awarded the bonus as a result of Henry's medal win. Since he does not hold a valid coaching certification and, according to the rules, this stipend was not automatic and was granted following a separate EOK decision.

Kelly Sildaru, Tõnis' daughter and the older sister of Henry, a freestyle ski star in her own right, had accused Tõnis of physical abuse against family members. While he was cleared of assault over two years ago, a photo obtained by Postimees allegedly taken by Kelly Sildaru while at a training camp in New Zealand in 2019 depicted Tõnis seeming to engage in physical violence on the Henry, aged 13 at the time.

Kelly Sildaru. Source: ERR

Tõnis has also in the past been accused of embezzlement, again by Kelly; this allegation is the subject of an ongoing court case. Henry has stood by his father.

Tõnis Sildaru had previously commented that he has completed the necessary coursework for the coaching qualification, but had not formalized it as yet due to scheduling clashes, which he implied were not coincidental.

"I have been active in the sports world for a long time. I have completed general studies at Tallinn University, but practice has shown that rules are often set for the sake of rules," he wrote. "It is ironic that the specialized coaching courses and exams have taken place exactly at the times when Henry and I have been representing Estonia at competitions."

Kelly Sildaru first burst onto the burgeoning freestyle skiing scene a decade ago when at the age of 13 she won an X-Games gold medal. She took bronze at the previous Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

Kersti Kaljulaid was president of Estonia 2016-2021.

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