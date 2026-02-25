Estonia's sole Winter Olympics medalist awarded presidential honor

Olympic silver medalist freestyle skier Henry Sildaru has been awarded a medal of honor by President Alar Karis for his achievement at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Karis handed out 203 state decorations this year, but made an unexpected addition after the 19-year-old's win.

Sildaru was awarded the Order of the White Star, Second Class, by the president on Monday.

"Henry Sildaru's Olympic silver is a joy and a source of pride for all of Estonia. It is proof that dedication and perseverance lead to success at the very highest level," Karis said.

Henry Sildaru with his silver medal. Source: Kiur Kaasik/Delfi Meedia

--

