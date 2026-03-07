X!

Case of the missing Viljandi state award still unsolved

State decoration being awarded (photo is illustrative).
State decoration being awarded (photo is illustrative). Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President
A state award (Riigi teenetemärk) lost in central Viljandi on Independence Day has still not been reunited with its owner, Sakala reported.

The medal, an Order of the White Star 4th Class (Valgetähe IV klass) "as far as we know ... still hasn't been found," president's office press spokesperson Epp-Mare Kukemelk told Sakala.

The unnamed recipient of the state honor says it went missing on Independence Day, February 24, noting on a Facebook group that it was lost in or near the Centrum parking lot or a nearby restaurant, adding "It came loose from my dress and disappeared."

Kukemelk said reporting the loss to the president's office was the right thing to do, adding while replacements are not issued, "a miniature version of the decoration and/or an additional rosette badge" can be issued, for a fee, while a serial number engraved on the decoration makes it easy to reunite a state honor with its owner, if found.

However, the decoration has not been found, prompting online speculation on its whereabouts and reasons for its loss; Fines for the type of stolen valor where an individual not recognized with a state honor publicly wears one can reach up to €2,400, Sakala reported.

The president awards the following decorations for Independence Day: the Cross of Liberty, the Order of the National Coat of Arms, the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, the Order of the White Star, the Order of the Cross of the Eagle, and the Order of the Estonian Red Cross. Decorations, and the president's office maintains a record of who has been awarded what.

