Estonian president to award record 203 state decorations this year

2026 recipients of state decorations from President Alar Karis include Merle Jääger, Lauri Saatpalu, Siiri Sisask, Leelo Tungal, Neeme Järvi, Ain Hanschmidt, Tiina Jaakson and Arp Müller.
Ahead of Independence Day, President Alar Karis will award a record 203 state decorations to Estonians across diverse fields and supporters abroad.

"These state decorations recognize people from a variety of fields at home, as well as our friends and supporters abroad, for their dedication and care in their professional work or community," Karis wrote in the preface to his order.

President Karis is awarding the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 1st Class to Estonian-American conductor Neeme Järvi for his outstanding contributions to Estonian music culture.

Recipients this year also include writers Viivi Luik, Leelo Tungal and Aapo Ilves, singer and composer Siiri Sisask, and actor and poet Merle Jääger, as well as a wide range of others, from sports coaches and teachers to community leaders, public servants, researchers and healthcare professionals.

Diaspora Estonian and foreign recipients include Canadian-Estonian-American investor and entrepreneur Andrew (Andy) Prozes; German historian Matthias Thumser; American investor and Estonian-U.S. cooperation supporter Andrew Markham Thompson; Finnish Supreme Court Justice Kari Juhani Kuusiniemi; Hitachi CEO and Estonian-Japanese cooperation supporter Toshiaki Higashihara; and Danish Folketing Speaker and NB8 supporter Søren Gade Jensen.  

The president will present the recipients with their decorations on Saturday, February 14, at Ukuaru Music Hall in Rakvere.

ETV will broadcast the ceremony on Independence Day on February 24.

Click here (link in Estonian) for a full list of this year's recipients.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

