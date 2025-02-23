X!

Gallery: President Alar Karis awards state decorations

President Alar Karis awarded state decorations on February 22, 2025 at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet..
President Alar Karis presented state decorations on Saturday at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet (MUBA) to individuals whose dedication to their profession or community work is an important part of Estonia's story.

"Estonia can rely on you; you give Estonia its face. This involves wisdom and awareness, determination and entrepreneurship, perseverance and forgiveness, but perhaps also a bit of defiance and stubbornness, self-awareness and obstinacy. All of this is what makes a person human, and that is exactly what society needs from us," Karis said at the annual ceremony.

He added that this does not make us uniform, as if cut by a lawnmower.

"The more we acknowledge each person's right to be themselves, recognize different opinions, dare to and know how to argue rationally, the stronger we become," Karis said. "Silencing debate, enforcing obedience by command, or compelling adherence to a single opinion, however, begins to erode that strength."

The head of state stressed that everything is based on an individual's willingness and ability to do their work, as well as their capacity to understand and support those around them.

President Alar Karis awarded state decorations on February 22, 2025 at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet.. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"It is precisely this broad perspective in both vision and action that characterizes this year's recipients of state decorations," he said.

Karis pointed out that in recent years, people have thought more about international events and worried about how they might affect Estonia. The list of honorees for state decorations directly reflects this concern.

He expressed joy that Estonia has so many supporters and allies. "We are not alone, and we will not be alone — this is the significance of allies, provided, of course, that we ourselves have the will, skills, and capability to defend Estonia. I assure you that we possess all three — will, skills, and capability," Karis stated.

Concluding his speech, President Karis quoted Jaan Tõnisson from a century ago: "Arrogant self-love must not blind us from understanding that under the banner of our national independence, we ourselves are the decision-makers of our own destiny." The head of state noted that this sentence from Tõnisson carries more pride than concern: "Thus, it is a noble aspiration for us all—to be the decision-makers of our own destiny in an independent Estonia!"

Whose on the list?

State decorations are awarded every year in connection with Estonia's independence day. This year, Karis decorated more than 150 people.

Among the recipients this year are poet, publisher and academic Hando Runnel, molecular biologist and academic Richard Villems, former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, former secretary of state Taimar Peterkop and former European Commissioner Kadri Simson, as well as composer Olav Ehala, academic and University of Tartu professor Krista Fischer, choir director and Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) lecturer Triin Koch.

Foreign recipients include U.S. European Commander and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, U.K. Gen. Patrick Sanders, retired U.S. Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, German Lt. Gen. Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, former President of Iceland Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lithuanian Col. Elegijus Paulavičius and U.S. journalist Michael Weiss.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

