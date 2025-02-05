What does the list of state decorations tell us?

The 157 state decorations being awarded by President Alar Karis this year represent a "Karis Average," staying on the conservative course taken by President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and continued by President Kersti Kaljulaid. A relatively short list also increases the significance of each individual honor.

When it comes to the president's list of recipients, people always take notice of who makes the list and who doesn't. Or which fields are more strongly represented and which are less so.

Karis' list is a safe one. It includes numerous figures from the fields of culture, education and science who are respected and cherished by society. This likely reflects the personal preferences of both the president himself and his spouse. The year of the Estonian Book and the upcoming Song and Dance Festival may have also played a role.

The president has continued the custom set by the previous two presidents, meaning that politicians are scarce on the list, with none currently active in domestic politics.

Former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will receive the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 2nd Class, while Kadri Simson, who recently left her position as European Commissioner, will receive the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 3rd Class. A total of 55 people have previously been awarded the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 2nd Class, including all former prime ministers.

Not just politicians — only a trace of businesspeople and native Russian speakers can be found on this list.

Rather than complaining, perhaps the Russian community should engage in some self-reflection, since they have been passive in nominating candidates for years. So, I'll suggest two names for next year myself — Narva Museum director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova and Niina Petrõkina, who was recently crowned European figure skating champion.

There is one interesting change in this year's list — the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 1st Class, will be awarded this year, following a ten-year hiatus. The recipients are Hando Runnel and Richard Villems. Including prewar Estonia, this honor has only ever been bestowed on 11 people.

Before the war, the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 1st Class, was awarded to then-Prime Minister Kaarel Eenpalu (1939) and Polish Foreign Minister Jozef Beck (1938).

Since the restoration of Estonian independence, nine people have received the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 1st Class — Ernst Jaakson, Kalju Lepik, Jaan Kross, Arvo Pärt, Edgar Savisaar, Tunne Kelam, Lennart Meri, Veljo Tormis and, most recently, in 2015, Siim Kallas.

