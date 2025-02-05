X!

What does the list of state decorations tell us?

News
State decoration being awarded.
State decoration being awarded. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President
News

The 157 state decorations being awarded by President Alar Karis this year represent a "Karis Average," staying on the conservative course taken by President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and continued by President Kersti Kaljulaid. A relatively short list also increases the significance of each individual honor.

When it comes to the president's list of recipients, people always take notice of who makes the list and who doesn't. Or which fields are more strongly represented and which are less so.

Karis' list is a safe one. It includes numerous figures from the fields of culture, education and science who are respected and cherished by society. This likely reflects the personal preferences of both the president himself and his spouse. The year of the Estonian Book and the upcoming Song and Dance Festival may have also played a role.

The president has continued the custom set by the previous two presidents, meaning that politicians are scarce on the list, with none currently active in domestic politics.

Former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will receive the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 2nd Class, while Kadri Simson, who recently left her position as European Commissioner, will receive the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 3rd Class. A total of 55 people have previously been awarded the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 2nd Class, including all former prime ministers.

Not just politicians — only a trace of businesspeople and native Russian speakers can be found on this list.

Rather than complaining, perhaps the Russian community should engage in some self-reflection, since they have been passive in nominating candidates for years. So, I'll suggest two names for next year myself — Narva Museum director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova and Niina Petrõkina, who was recently crowned European figure skating champion.

There is one interesting change in this year's list — the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 1st Class, will be awarded this year, following a ten-year hiatus. The recipients are Hando Runnel and Richard Villems. Including prewar Estonia, this honor has only ever been bestowed on 11 people.

Before the war, the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 1st Class, was awarded to then-Prime Minister Kaarel Eenpalu (1939) and Polish Foreign Minister Jozef Beck (1938).

Since the restoration of Estonian independence, nine people have received the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 1st Class — Ernst Jaakson, Kalju Lepik, Jaan Kross, Arvo Pärt, Edgar Savisaar, Tunne Kelam, Lennart Meri, Veljo Tormis and, most recently, in 2015, Siim Kallas.

Click here for more on this year's 157 recipients of Estonian state decorations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:51

Tallinn's Ukrainian school to gradually cease operations

13:28

PM: If we want more energy, offshore wind farms are needed

13:09

What does the list of state decorations tell us?

12:21

Estonian president to bestow more than 150 state decorations this year

11:51

New monitoring center opens at Narva border guard station

11:23

Audit: Nursing home care for average pension increasingly unrealistic

10:54

Political parties preparing to announce Tallinn mayoral candidates

10:24

Research at TalTech raises questions about e-voting

09:37

Baltic States launch first frequency reserve market

08:48

Party ratings: Isamaa's popularity continues to grow

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

04.02

Chinese intelligence can easily access Estonian residents' data via apps

03.02

Two people killed in Lux Express bus crash in Russia

04.02

Majority of parcels arriving from Asia exempt from customs duties

08:16

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

04.02

Contract signed for construction of Viljandi spa hotel complex

04.02

Tallinn planning to modernize several streets in Old Town

04.02

Ukrainian restaurant's property set on fire in Lääne-Viru County Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo