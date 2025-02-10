How are Estonia's state decorations made?

Ahead of Independence Day, "Aktuaalne kaamera" looked into how state decorations handed out by the president to mark the occasion are made. The medals are produced by Saaremaa-based company Sporrong which also makes state awards for Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania.

During the production process, a medal passes through 10-15 pairs of hands.

Merle Kadakas, an employee at Sporrong, has been making decorations for 30 years and has not grown tired of the work due to its variety.

She recalled that the first order came from President Lennart Meri. "We were incredibly proud when we were allowed to make them, and we did it very carefully. Oh, we were proud," she told the show.

The company also produces accessories for uniforms, such as the police and the defense forces.

Sporrong's CEO Tarmo Rannak added that they also manufacture items for the kings of Sweden and Denmark and their guards. "If you have seen the guards standing in Sweden's honor guard, most of the accessories they wear come from our factory," he said.

The production of any country's decoration starts with a piece of copper, which is then pressed, cut, enameled and packed.

Once the piece has been pressed, any excess material must be cut away to achieve the correct shape. One option is to use laser cutting.

"If the machine breaks down, we take a saw and cut it out by hand. Because the president wants his decorations, and we have to get them done no matter what," Rannak explained.

The decoration's final appearance is shaped by enamel. "This requires a very steady and precise hand," said the CEO. If a small amount of enamel spills over the edge, corrections can be made later, as the decoration still needs to be polished and buffed.

After enameling, the decoration is placed in an oven at 860 degrees Celsius, where the liquid evaporates and turns into glass. Recognizing when the enamel has been properly fired requires experience, as it is not possible to simply stand by with a timer.

The medal is then placed in goatskin packaging and is ready to be handed over to its new owner.

--

