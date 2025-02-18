Tartu to celebrate Estonian Independence Day with series of traditional events

On Monday, February 24, Estonia celebrates the 107th anniversary of its independence. To mark the occasion, a number of ceremonial events will take place in Tartu throughout the day.

On Monday, everyone in Tartu is invited to attend the traditional ceremony in honor of the Estonian flag, which will begin at the Tartu Observatory at 10 a.m.

Events marking Estonian Independence Day will then continue in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), with visitors also having the chance to take a closer look at some of the equipment used by the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit).

Below is a list of official events taking place in Tartu on Monday, February 24.

7.30 a.m. A flag-raising ceremony will take place at Rahinge Village Hall, Tartu County, in honor of the anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

8.15 a.m. Wreaths will be laid at Pauluse Cemetery and Raadi Cemetery in front of the monuments to those who died in the Estonian War of Independence..

9.15 a.m. The ceremonial procession of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit)'s Tartu District and student organizations to mark the 107th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia will begin at the Kalevipoeg War of Independence Monument.

Representatives of the City of Tartu, the Tartu Detachment of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit), the Women's Defense League (Naiskodukaits), the Home Daughters (Kodutütred), the Young Eagles (Noored Kotkad), the 2nd Infantry Brigade, the Defense Forces Academy, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Estonian Rescue Board, the Prison Service and academic organizations will all take part.

10 a.m. A ceremony will be held at the Tartu Observatory to honor the Estonian flag.

Speakers at the ceremony will include Mayor Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Mayor of Tartu Rural Municipality Jarno Laur (SDE). Music will be played by the Tartu Academic Male Choir, the Estonian University of Life Sciences Male Choir Gaudeamus, the Tartu Male Choir Akadeemiline Emajõgi, the Haaslava Male Choir and others.

11 a.m. In Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) a ceremony will take place involving members of the Defense League's Tartu District. There will also be an exhibition of equipment and weapons belonging to the Estonian Defense League, which is open to all. Representatives of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Estonian Rescue Board and the Prison Service will also be on hand to present and discuss their work with the public.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The Maatasa folklore club invites everyone to join a skating party on the ice rink in Town Hall Square. A collection of Estonian hits will be performed.

The event organizers recommend people bring an Estonian flag to the Independence Day events, though rest assured there will be plenty for everyone in case you leave yours at home.

Estonian Independence Day at the ERM

On Monday, there will also be a series of activities for the whole family in Tartu at the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

The museum will be open as usual from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The permanent exhibition "Encounters"will be free of charge.

12 p.m. and 1 p.m. There will be free tours of the permanent exhibition (in Estonian), with prior registration required.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Children are invited to take part in flag game at the permanent exhibition "Encounters."

2 p.m. A free concert dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia will start on the museum's bridge. On stage will be the ensemble KRUUV, the quintet of the boys' choir of the Estonian National Opera and Riivo Jõgi, the Girls' Choir of E STuudio and the Chamber Choir of E STuudio.

3.30 p.m. A tour with curator Karin Leivategij will take place (in Estonian) at the exhibition "Who Owns the Night?" (Kellele kuulub öö?"). Participation is free with with an exhibition ticket or museum card, prior registration required.

