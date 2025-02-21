High school students promoting flag etiquette in Estonian schools

Ahead of Independence Day, Tallinn high schoolers Ernst Johannes Pae and Mattias Viirma spoke on "Terevisioon" about school flag etiquette and the growing role of school color guards, or flag details, in Estonia today.

"A color guard as an organization is relatively rare in Estonian schools, but I've noticed that some degree of flag handling has become customary in many schools," said Ernst Johannes Pae, a representative from the color guard at Tallinn Secondary School No. 21.

Pae noted that it's gradually becoming traditional for the flag to be brought into the hall when schools have assemblies.

"But what interests us is turning color guards into an organized presence in schools, and providing training to ensure that [flag handling] better aligns with the Estonian Flag Act and etiquette," he said.

Color guards, or flag details, are student organizations responsible for the dignified use of flags in schools.

"Our main tasks within [our] schools include presenting flags at assemblies and raising flags on special occasions," said Mattias Viirma, a member of the color guard at Tallinn German High School.

"What's visible to the public is when we participate in public events, such as on Independence Day or memorial ceremonies, where we serve on flag details," he added.

Pae elaborated that within schools, color guards are the ones responsible for ensuring that the correct flags are displayed in the proper order when meeting with foreign guests, for example.

Tallinn School No. 21 color guard representative Ernst Johannes Pae on ETV's "Terevisioon." February 2025. Source: ERR

Occasionally, they will also advise their school communities on the proper usage of national symbols.

Viirma noted that color guards include girls as well, and acknowledged that there is a lot of interest in what they do.

"I joined the color guard because I've always had an interest in patriotism," he acknowledged. "And the chance to honorably represent my school in public appealed to me too."

In the studio, Pae introduced Tallinn School No. 21's ceremonial sword, which the school's color guard had long hoped to acquire and has now been part of their etiquette for a year. Even unsheathing and sheathing the sword involves particular movements.

"The more you practice, the better you get," Viirma noted. "Before each event, we always rehearse the more complex steps."

In a ceremony held at Toompea Castle on Thursday, students from 11 high schools formally established the Estonian Association of School Color Guards (Eesti Koolide Liputoimkondade Liit). The association aims to develop a strong flag culture in schools, "and ensure the dignified use of the Estonian flag and its color combination," according to a Riigikogu press release.

The association's motto is "Vexillum signum libertatis," which is Latin for "The flag is a symbol of freedom."

tudents from Tallinn School No. 21 raising the Estonian flag atop Pikk Hermann Tower at sunrise to mark Resistance Day. Source: Government Office

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!