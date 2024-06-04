Gallery: Estonia's Flag Day begins with early morning flag-raising ceremony

On June 4, the Estonian flag celebrates its 140th birthday. Events in honor of the jubilee are being held across the country, but Tuesday's festivities kicked off with a 7 a.m. flag-raising ceremony by Tall Hermann Tower in Tallinn.

The first blue, black and white flag was originally secretly consecrated as the flag of the fraternity Estonian Students' Society (EÜS) in Otepää in 1884.

In the decades to follow, the colors and the flag itself would increasingly become symbols of Estonian self-determination, and among other moments were present when Estonia declared its independence on February 24, 1918.

The tricolor was not officially adopted as Estonia's national flag, however, until summer 1922.

Happy birthday, sini-must-valge!

EÜS' original flag still exists, and since 2016 can be viewed up close at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu.

