Estonian flag 140 celebrations to be held across country

June 4 is Flag Day in Estonia, and this year marks the 140th anniversary of the consecration of the first blue, black and white flag. The Estonian flag's jubilee is being celebrated with dozens of events across the country, and Tuesday will have plenty to see, do and attend in Tallinn and beyond.

TALLINN

Flag-raising ceremony at the Governor's Garden, 7 a.m.

The Riigikogu and the Estonian Flag Association (ELS) invite everyone to attend a festive flag-raising ceremony in the Governor's Garden at Toompea. Speakers will include President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and ELS chair Jüri Trei, and Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Urmas Viilma will say a blessing.

Also to attend are color guards from the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Guard Battalion, Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit), Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse), the youth organizations Young Eagles and Home Daughters, scouts, guides as well as schools, academic organizations and patriotic organizations.

Also to perform at the Tuesday morning ceremony are the Estonian Military Orchestra and the choirs of the Estonian Female Song Society and Estonian Male Choirs Association, who will sing "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" and "Eesti lipp."

Eugen Himma from ELS, Janar Künamägi from the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS), Uku Aaron from Laagri School and Aivi Jürgenson from the Estonian National Museum (ERM) will participate in raising the flag.

Tall Hermann Tower open to visitors, 2-7 p.m.

Tours taking visitors to the top of Tall Hermann Tower will begin every half hour.

As the tower is narrow, group sizes are limited; to avoid overcrowding, free but scheduled tickets will be distributed in the Governor's Garden starting at 1:30 p.m.

TARTU

Original flag on display at ERM, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The historical blue, black and white EÜS and Estonian flag can be viewed at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu every day during regular opening hours.

On June 4, ERM will be showing historic flag-related footage in the Jakob Hurt Hall. The museum is also offering free all-day access the flag and the museum's permanent exhibition "Encounters."

Guided tours at ERM, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

In addition to free admission, ERM will also be offering two free guided tours dedicated specifically to the history of the Estonian flag. Registration required.

EÜS fraternity open house, 3-4:30 p.m.

From 3-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS) will open its fraternity house doors to the public. Visitors can take guided tours of the historical house and check out the newly opened jubilee exhibition "Flag Days."

Free concert at ERM, 4:30 p.m.

Karmoškakamraadid, whose members range in age from 10-75, will give a free concert at the Estonian National Museum (ERM), with a repertoire featuring everything from traditional songs and dances to beloved pop songs.

Estonian Flag Day ceremony by the Kalevipoeg Monument, 5 p.m.

The City of Tartu invites everyone to attend a festive Flag Day ceremony by the Kalevipoeg Monument on the right bank of the Emajõgi River.

The ceremony will include remarks delivered by Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), Hugo Treffner High School 11th grader Helena Gross as well as Tartu honorary citizen Rein Taagepera as well as a performance by the Male Choir of the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS).

OTEPÄÄ

Morning brunch, 9:30 a.m.

Pühajärv is the lake in which the original blue, black and white flag was dipped in 1884. Tuesday's Flag Day celebrations in Otepää will begin with a group morning brunch at Pühajärve Song Festival Grounds.

Festive procession, speeches, 11 a.m.

The procession will wind its way from the Pühajärv lakefront to the rectory of Otepää St Mary's Lutheran Church, where festivities will include speeches and performances by the Male Choir of the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS) and Pühajärve Wind Ensemble.

EÜS' color guard together with their historically oversized Estonian "parade flag" heading the short parade through Otepää. Source: (Aili Sarapik)

Ecumenical service, 1 p.m.

An ecumenical service will be held at the Otepää church, conducted by Archbishop Urmas Viilma of the EELK, and including performances by the Male Choir of the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS), Otepää High School Children's Choir and the EELK Otepää St. Mary's congregation ensemble.

Jubilee concert, 7 p.m.

A festive concert dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the flag will be held at Otepää Cultural Center, featuring the Estonian National Opera Boys' Choir conducted by Hirvo Surva. Tickets are €5.

NARVA

Estonian Flag Day celebration at Narva Castle, 12 p.m.

Celebrations will be held in the Northern Yard at Narva Castle, with remarks delivered by the mayor and city representatives as well as a performance by folk dance group JUN-OST.

NARVA-JÕESUU

Estonian Flag Day celebration at Narva-Jõesuu Harbor, 8 a.m.

A celebration will be held at Narva-Jõesuu harbor, with welcoming remarks by the mayor and a performance by the dance group Kullerkupp.

JÕHVI

140 kilometer stadium run, 6 p.m.

In honor of the original Estonian flag's 140th birthday, participants will do 350 laps around Heino Lipp Stadium in Jõhvi, totaling a distance of 140 kilometers.

SILLAMÄE

Estonian Flag Day celebration, 12 p.m.

June 4 will be celebrated in the square by Sillamäe Old Town School, with remarks by city leaders and the youth council and performances by singers and dancers from Sillamäe's basic schools. Also to be recognized are the city's top students.

KOHTLA-JÄRVE

Estonian Flag Day celebration at Ahtme Square, 10:15 a.m.

Celebrations will feature children from Kohtla-Järve's kindergartens and the Kohtla-Järve City Orchestra.

ALUTAGUSE

Estonian Flag Day celebrations, 7:15 a.m.

The festive event, to be held by Pagari Memorial and at Kurtna Community Center will include the Estonian Defense League as well as groups from the Alutaguse District of the youth Home Daughters and Young Eagles.

Flag Day community hike, 6 p.m.

A community hike celebrating Estonian Flag Day will begin from in front of Kiikla Community Center.

