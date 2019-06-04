ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Toompea ceremony marks Estonian flag day ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Open gallery
32 photos
News

Tuesday's national flag day marks the 135th anniversary of the consecration of the original blue, black and white Estonian flag. The tricolor later became the national flag.

A ceremony at the Governor's Garden in Toompea, site of the Riigikogu, in Tallinn's Old Town, brought together Jüri Trei, Estonian Flag Association chair, Archbishop Urmas Viilma, head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK), and Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), all giving speeches at the event.

At 7 a.m., as per tradition, the tricolor was hoisted from Pikk Hermann tower, adjacent to the Governor's Garden, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Volunteer Defence League (Kaitseliit) personnel, and members of the affiliated Women's Home Defence (Naiskodukaitse ), Young Eagles (Noored Kotkad) and Home Daughters (Kodutütred), also took part. The Scouts, Guides, and several academic organizations, societies and schools were also represented.

The Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) orchestra performed patriotic anthems including  "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" ("God Save Estonia" – music: Juhan Aavik, lyrics: Aleksander Leopold Raudkepp), together with choirs from the Estonian Female Song Society and various Tallinn schools.

Head of the Danish Flag Society Erik Fage-Pedersen also greeted attendees. The Danish flag (the Dannebrog) celebrates its 800th birthday this year, with a strong connection to Tallinn. According to legend, the Dannebrog first descended from the skies above the Battle of Lyndanisse, fought close to the present-day Estonian capital, on June 15, 1219.

The Estonian tricolor was first produced by the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS), in spring 1884, and was blessed and consecrated in Otepää on June 4.

Public displays of the blue, black and white national flag were forbidden during the Soviet occupation. The flag started to be openly flown from the late 1980s, leading up to independence in 1991.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian flagtallinestonian flag dayestonian flag raising ceremony


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:59

Estonian, Latvian foreign ministers discuss alcohol excise policies

10:12

Foreign minister: Baltic council reforms needed to maintain cooperation

09:43

Gallery: Toompea ceremony marks Estonian flag day

09:11

Mart Helme no-confidence motion fails at Riigikogu

03.06

New EDF infantry platoon starts service in Afghanistan

03.06

Tallinn mayor rejects Nemtsov street rename proposal

03.06

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

03.06

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

Opinion
16:30

UN Security Council spot would cost foreign ministry €4 million per year

15:22

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

14:43

Public letter: Elron, imagine the effects of your bike ban

14:16

President meets German chancellor, discusses e-state and Ukraine

13:36

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

Business
31.05

April industrial production steady on year

31.05

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

31.05

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

31.05

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
18:25

Ministry says EU money possible in Eesti Energia lay-offs

16:59

Economic affairs minister proposes train purchases to meet rising demand

16:30

UN Security Council spot would cost foreign ministry €4 million per year

15:22

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

14:43

Public letter: Elron, imagine the effects of your bike ban

14:16

President meets German chancellor, discusses e-state and Ukraine

13:36

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

12:36

Riigikogu speaker: Blue, black and white an integral part of the nation

11:57

Transporting bikes on Elron trains restricted over summer

11:34

Gallery: Winners of 'Laulupidu 2069' drawing contest revealed

10:59

Estonian, Latvian foreign ministers discuss alcohol excise policies

10:12

Foreign minister: Baltic council reforms needed to maintain cooperation

09:43

Gallery: Toompea ceremony marks Estonian flag day

09:11

Mart Helme no-confidence motion fails at Riigikogu

03.06

New EDF infantry platoon starts service in Afghanistan

03.06

Tallinn mayor rejects Nemtsov street rename proposal

03.06

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

03.06

Opinion: The elusive 1 percent

03.06

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

03.06

Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: