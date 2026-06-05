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Gallery: Wartime Estonian flag hidden since 1944 returns home from Australia

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A historic Estonian flag smuggled out in 1944 returned from Australia to Estonia, where it was donated to the Estonian National Museum (ERM). June 4, 2026.) on Flag Day after being returned from Australia this spring. June 4, 2026.
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Hidden in Australia for decades, an Estonian presidential flag saved from Soviet forces in 1944 has finally returned home after being donated to the Estonian National Museum.

The flag was rescued around September 21, 1944, where it had flown in front of Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn for a few days during the interim government of acting prime minister Otto Tief.

As Soviet forces closed in on Tallinn, 14-year-old scout Eugen Vilder and an Estonian soldier retrieved it from the flagpole in front of the presidential palace, sparing it from falling into the hands of occupying Soviet forces.

The flag was cut in two, and joined by his mother and sister, Vilder fled the capital with his part of the flag wrapped around his body under his clothes.

It reached Australia via Germany in 1949 and remained in Vilder's possession until his death in 2021.

Long journey home

Last summer, his nephews Andres and Toomas Vilder discovered the flag at his home in Australia after Andres recalled his uncle showing it to him as a child.

The family later chose to donate the historic tricolor to the Estonian National Museum (ERM), bringing it home more than 80 years after it was removed from Kadriorg Palace.

The handover of the 1944 flag took place at the Sydney Estonian House in March, where Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) accepted it on Estonia's behalf during a visit to Australia.

The historic Estonian flag from 1944 was presented to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at the Sydney Estonian House on Tuesday. March 10, 2026- Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr

On June 4, Flag Day, Vilder's flag went on permanent display in Tartu as part of ERM's "Encounters" exhibition.

"The significance of this flag is far greater than the fabric it's made from," said museum director Laura Kipper. "This flag brings together the difficult choices of 1944, the concept of the continuity of the Estonian state and the role of diaspora Estonians in preserving our shared memory."

'We need that courage today'

Speaking at the museum Thursday, Tsahkna said the flag's survival tells a story of courage and resilience and reflects the risks ordinary Estonians took to preserve symbols of independence even in wartime.

"The blue, black and white flag is not merely a symbol of our state, but also a reminder of our people's long struggle for freedom and the twists and turns of our history," he said. "In today's turbulent world, we need the same courage and determination shown by the young men who saved that flag."

The foreign minister also highlighted the significant role of the Estonian diaspora community in Australia in preserving Estonian identity abroad, including through decades of exile and occupation.

"The flag of the President of the Republic that Eugen Vilder kept hidden is one of the most remarkable symbols of Estonianness in Australia," Tsahkna added.

The 1944 flag now joins several other historical flags housed at the Estonian National Museum, including the original blue, black and white tricolor consecrated as the fraternity flag of the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS) in 1884.

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