Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

After more than 80 years, an Estonian flag saved from Soviet forces during World War II is finally returning home from the diaspora in Australia.

The historic blue, black and white flag was formally presented to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at the Sydney Estonian House on Tuesday.

It is now headed to the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu, which also houses the original blue, black and white tricolor — the fraternity flag of the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS), consecrated in Otepää in 1884.

The flag was rescued around September 21, 1944, where it had flown in front of Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn for a few days during the interim government of acting prime minister Otto Tief.

Eugen Vilder and a soldier retrieved it from the flagpole in front of the presidential palace, sparing it from falling into the hands of occupying Soviet forces. Joined by his mother and sister, Vilder fled the capital with the flag wrapped around his body under his clothes.

Long way home

It later reached Australia via Germany in 1949, and remained with Vilder until his death in 2021. His heirs discovered the flag at his Australia home last summer, prompting its return to Estonia.

The handover took place at the Sydney Estonian House, the first building outside Estonia purpose-built for the diaspora community, during an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Sydney Estonian Society (SES).

Today, Australia is home to the seventh-largest Estonian community abroad, consisting of roughly 11,500 people, including 1,500 young adults on working holiday visas.

Tsahkna is currently on a visit to Australia to meet with local Australian officials, advance bilateral cultural, economic and security cooperation, and engage with the local Estonian diaspora.

Click here for more photos from his visit.

Made it to the Land Down Under



Looking forward to three days of meetings on the intertwined security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific, cooperation on critical minerals, deterring the shadow fleet, and protecting critical undersea infrastructure.



Also glad to have the chance to… pic.twitter.com/x1NrCH2jBH — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) March 10, 2026

