Estonian community leader Aarne Uku Elias named honorary consul in Chicago

Aarne Uku Elias, a longtime leader in the local Estonian diaspora community, was named Estonia's new honorary consul in Chicago Thursday.

Elias, who has served as president of the Chicago Estonian House, has been an active leader in the local Estonian community for nearly four decades.

At his official appointment ceremony Thursday, Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Kristjan Prikk praised him for his long-standing commitment, professionalism and advocacy for Estonia.

"Elias has consistently helped to preserve and strengthen Estonia's heritage, supporting younger generations of Estonians abroad and increasing the international visibility of our country and its people," Prikk said.

"Given his long-standing commitment, willingness to stand up for Estonia's interests and his diverse professional experience, Elias is an excellent addition to our diplomatic network as honorary consul," he added.

The appointment ceremony was held at Chicago Symphony Hall and attended by local business and creative sector partners, City of Chicago representatives, Estonian entrepreneurs and members of the community.

The event coincided with a Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert featuring Paavo Järvi conducting the U.S. premiere of Erkki-Sven Tüür's accordion concerto "Prophecy," with accordion soloist Ksenija Sidorova.

Honorary consuls link country and communities

Elias takes over from Siim Sööt, who served as honorary consul in Chicago since 2012.

"Thanks to [Sööt], Estonian communities across the United States have also been mapped," Prikk highlighted. "This has significantly contributed to preserving the Estonian language and culture, strengthening ties between communities, providing practical support to both the embassy and the communities, and helping to maintain close relations with Estonia."

Honorary consuls like Sööt and Elias represent Estonia's interests abroad alongside its diplomatic missions. They promote business, cultural and educational ties, assist Estonian citizens, and use their knowledge, experience and networks to strengthen Estonia's global presence.

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