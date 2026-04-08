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Estonia's new Egyptian embassy building opens in Cairo

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The new Estonian Embassy building in Cairo.
The new Estonian Embassy building in Cairo. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
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Estonia's new embassy in Egypt was formally opened on Monday.

The embassy was Estonia's first in Africa and in the Arab world and was opened in 2010. Now it has moved to a new location.

Estonia's Ambassador to Egypt Ingrid Amer said the new embassy premises in Cairo will provide excellent opportunities for hosting events and introducing Estonia to local partners.

"Embassies are Estonia's calling cards abroad, and one of their roles is to reflect the nature, outlook and values of our country," Amer said. "I am pleased that, on the banks of the Nile and beneath the palm trees, the new premises of our embassy tell Estonia's story through Nordic interior design, displayed art and colors from home," Amer went on, via a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) was also in attendance at the event Monday evening, stressing in his speech that the embassy is not merely a new space, but a symbol of the strengthening relations between Estonia and Egypt, a growing trust between the two countries, and a demonstration of a shared commitment to closer cooperation.

Estonia's Ambassador to Egypt Ingrid Amer with Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar at Monday's opening of the new embassy building in Cairo. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Although Estonia and Egypt are geographically far apart, we are connected in more ways than one might think. One particularly beautiful and meaningful connection comes from nature. Every year, the cranes migrate from Estonia to Egypt to spend the winter and return to Estonia in the spring to nest. Their journey quietly yet persistently links our two countries," Hussar said, adding that just as cranes find their way back year after year, the two countries will also discover new opportunities for cooperation in diplomacy, economic relations, education and culture. "These new premises give us even better opportunities to strengthen and expand this bridge," he added, via a Riigikogu press release.

There are plans to further deepen bilateral cooperation, focusing in particular on defense cooperation and economic relations. "Among other things, Egypt is interested in our experience with e-services," Hussar said.

Estonia and Egypt are also currently both members of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which creates additional opportunities for cooperation in promoting human rights.

While in Egypt, Hussar met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Hisham Badawi, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Sameh Shoukry, who also attended the embassy opening ceremony, and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and held a phone conversation with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

He also met with the outgoing Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the incoming secretary-general, Nabil Fahmy, who is due to take office at the beginning of July.

Estonia and Egypt formally established diplomatic relations on January 2, 1992, and since then, cooperation between the two countries has intensified significantly, covering business, technology, trade, innovation and tourism.

Egypt is a key NATO and EU partner, particularly in the areas of maritime security and migration.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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