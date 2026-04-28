President appoints Estonia's new ambassadors to Brazil and Kenya

President Alar Karis has appointed new ambassadors to Brasília, Brazil, and Nairobi, Kenya, as Estonia seeks to expand its network of foreign missions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open five new embassies in 2026 in Kenya, Brazil, Armenia, Moldova and Azerbaijan.

Moonika Kase will head the Brazilian embassy and Daniel Schaer the diplomatic outpost in Kenya.

Schaer previously served as Estonia's ambassador to Kenya and the Republic of South Africa, while based in Tallinn. Kase is currently Estonia's ambassador to Portugal.

Kase (48) has been in the foreign service since 2004. Since 2022, she has served as Estonia's ambassador to Portugal. Before that, she was an adviser to the foreign minister; she has also worked in the Department for European and Transatlantic Cooperation, Estonia's Permanent Representation to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, the Department of Foreign Economic Relations and Development Cooperation, and the Legal Department. She holds a master's degree in law and a bachelor's degree from the Estonian Academy of Arts.

Daniel Schaer. Source: Arp Müller/ERR

Schaer (48) has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2003. He has served as Estonia's chargé d'affaires on a special mission in Afghanistan and as the foreign minister's special representative in Lebanon. From 2011 to 2015, he worked in Rwanda with the European External Action Service. Schaer has been Estonia's ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, and North Macedonia. He is currently Estonia's ambassador to Kenya and the Republic of South Africa, residing in Tallinn.

Karis also appointed new ambassadors to Hungary and Spain.

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