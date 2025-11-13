X!

Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

News
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn.
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia plans to open five new embassies next year in Europe, Africa and South America, Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has announced.

"Estonia's global reach must grow. 2026 will be a landmark year in the history of Estonian foreign policy — we will open five new embassies. This will enhance our visibility and influence in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and in key EU candidate and partner countries," Tsahkna said in a speech on Wednesday at the ministry's 107th anniversary ceremony.

According to information obtained by ERR, the new embassies will be opened in the capitals of Armenia (Yerevan), Moldova (Chișinău), Azerbaijan (Baku), Brazil (Brasília), and Kenya (Nairobi).

"A physical presence enables more effective engagement with governments, businesses, and civil society," Tsahkna said.

Estonia had an embassy in Brazil between 2014-2017, but it was closed in a round of cost-saving measures. Estonia's ambassador to Brazil is currently based in Tallinn.

The Romanian ambassador currently handles affairs with Moldova. But since August 2023, one Estonian diplomat has been based in Chișinău to promote bilateral relations and development cooperation.

Relations with Azerbaijan are currently the responsibility of Estonia's ambassador in Turkey. However, Estonia maintains a presence in Baku, operating out of the Latvian embassy premises.

Estonia's ambassador to Georgia covers Armenia, which is in the process of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and has moved away from Russia's sphere of influence while moving closer to the European Union.

On the African continent, Estonia's only full embassy is in Cairo, Egypt, which has been operating since 2010. Plans to open an embassy in Kenya were first announced in Estonia's Africa regional strategy published in 2021.

Estonia has 45 foreign missions, including 33 embassies, seven permanent representations to international organizations, four consulates general, and one special mission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:56

Minister: Council chief crossed line on ERR's editorial independence

16:55

Anna-Liisa Talts first Estonian woman to cross the Atlantic solo

16:13

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas tree arrives in Town Hall Square

15:47

Winter speed limits hit Estonia's highways Friday

15:26

Mark Lajal goes down to Jan-Lennard Struff again

15:25

Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

14:42

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

14:23

Estonia's copays for disability care services to rise next spring

14:07

PM tells ERR board chairman to reconsider role after 'unacceptable' same-sex family comments

13:59

Rescued Soviet-era mural fragments on display in Southeastern Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.11

Police: Sunday's school threats aimed to create chaos and confusion

12.11

Russian fears threaten to derail South Estonian language bid

11:14

Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

12.11

Estonian opposition party EKRE submits bill to close down public broadcaster ERR

07.11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

12.11

Former politician Imre Sooäär dies

12.11

Prime minister: What is happening in Tallinn concerns me from a security perspective

11.11

Pilot project to add elevators to Soviet-era Tallinn apartment buildings

11.11

Gallery: Israeli foreign minister opens new embassy in Estonia

12.11

Increasing salaries significantly reduced migration of medical professionals

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo