Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

Estonia plans to open five new embassies next year in Europe, Africa and South America, Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has announced.

"Estonia's global reach must grow. 2026 will be a landmark year in the history of Estonian foreign policy — we will open five new embassies. This will enhance our visibility and influence in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and in key EU candidate and partner countries," Tsahkna said in a speech on Wednesday at the ministry's 107th anniversary ceremony.

According to information obtained by ERR, the new embassies will be opened in the capitals of Armenia (Yerevan), Moldova (Chișinău), Azerbaijan (Baku), Brazil (Brasília), and Kenya (Nairobi).

"A physical presence enables more effective engagement with governments, businesses, and civil society," Tsahkna said.

Estonia had an embassy in Brazil between 2014-2017, but it was closed in a round of cost-saving measures. Estonia's ambassador to Brazil is currently based in Tallinn.

The Romanian ambassador currently handles affairs with Moldova. But since August 2023, one Estonian diplomat has been based in Chișinău to promote bilateral relations and development cooperation.

Relations with Azerbaijan are currently the responsibility of Estonia's ambassador in Turkey. However, Estonia maintains a presence in Baku, operating out of the Latvian embassy premises.

Estonia's ambassador to Georgia covers Armenia, which is in the process of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and has moved away from Russia's sphere of influence while moving closer to the European Union.

On the African continent, Estonia's only full embassy is in Cairo, Egypt, which has been operating since 2010. Plans to open an embassy in Kenya were first announced in Estonia's Africa regional strategy published in 2021.

Estonia has 45 foreign missions, including 33 embassies, seven permanent representations to international organizations, four consulates general, and one special mission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!