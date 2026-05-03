Ministry of Foreign Affairs still looking for new embassy premises

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already found premises for three of the five embassies to be opened this year and negotiations are still ongoing in Moldova and Kenya.

Last November, the government said Estonia is planning to open five new embassies in 2026 in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Moldova and Kenya

The foreign mission in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, officially opened on April 9. It is located in the city center, in the office building of the Yerevan Plaza business center.

Estonia's representation in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, is located in an office building together with the Swedish and Latvian embassies.

"At present, we plan to continue operating in these premises, but we do not rule out that in the future there may be a need to find a new space solution," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Reti Tauts told ERR.

Estonia previously operated an embassy in Brazil's capital, Brasília, from 2014 to 2016, which was closed due to budget cuts. On Saturday, the ministry announced that the diplomatic outpost's work had resumed.

The chargé d'affaires is temporarily operating in premises provided by the Portuguese embassy. Initially, the work focuses on practical preparations for the embassy's activities. The provision of consular services is currently limited.

The official opening of the embassy is planned for the second half of 2026, the ministry reported.

Tauts told ERR that a building has been found, and the lease agreement is currently being concluded.

"It is a private house located in the embassy district, which will be brought into compliance with embassy requirements. The building is located in the Lago Sul area, in a quiet and safe neighborhood in the immediate vicinity of the Sri Lankan embassy and other representative buildings. A consulate will be established in the building, the rooms will be adapted into workspaces, furnished, and appropriate security systems for the embassy will be installed," Tauts said.

In Moldova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has carried out a real estate search and considered several rental options. Currently, lease negotiations are underway to find the best long-term solution. These are office buildings located in central Chișinău, where the necessary premises and solutions for the embassy's work will be established, Tauts noted.

Negotiations are also underway in Kenya. Office buildings located in central Nairobi are under consideration, said the ministry's spokesperson.

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